14-man NUIG advance to Sigerson Cup semi-finals after shock victory over UCC

NUIG 1-9

UCC 0-7

Denis Hurley reports from the Mardyke

NUIG NEVER TRAILED at the Mardyke on Wednesday afternoon, as they produced an excellent controlled performance to eliminate their hosts UCC at the Sigerson Cup quarter-final stage.

Despite playing most of the second half with 14 men, the visitors rarely looked ruffled by UCC, who had won the Higher Education FL Division 1, but the home side were given some hope when awarded a penalty in injury time.

The score stood at 1-8 to 0-7 for NUIG at that stage, and goalkeeper Tadgh O’Malley was black-carded for the foul on UCC’s Micheál McSweeney. In the previous round, Killian Spillane had netted a penalty to send UCC past Garda College but here his effort was saved by NUIG sub goalkeeper Maghnus Breathnach and in the next attack Céin D’Arcy scored his second point to ensure their progression into the semi-finals.

In a strange first half, UCC didn’t score for the first 25 minutes, by which stage NUIG had 1-4 on the scoreboard, Peter Cooke very impressive at midfield. The goal arrived from Brian Donovan, set up by Adam Gallagher, in the 17th minute, to make it 1-3 to 0-0 and a super point from Owen Gallagher extended that advantage.

Two Stephen Sherlock points had UCC off the mark before half-time and he had a third on the resumption, answered by an Adam Gallagher free. After Sherlock’s fourth, Galway were reduced to 14 as Aaron O’Connor was sent off for an off-the-ball incident, but it didn’t shake them.

Seán Mulkerrin and Kieran Molloy were excellent in the face of UCC pressure and Molloy and Enda Tierney added points as they extended their advantage to six by the 52nd minute.

Kevin Crowley and Sherlock got scores back for UCC but a goal was still required. They had a chance to claim one from the penalty spot, but Breathnach saved well and D’Arcy put the game beyond doubt.

Scorers for NUIG: Brian Donovan 1-1, Enda Tierney 0-3, Céin D’Arcy 0-2, Kieran Molloy, Adam Gallagher (free), Owen Gallagher 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCC: Stephen Sherlock 0-5 (0-3 frees), Kevin Crowley, Killian Spillane 0-1 each.

NUIG (Galway clubs unless stated)

1. Tadgh O’Malley (Leitir Mór)

4. Aaron O’Connor (Duagh, Kerry)

3. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileán Árainn)

2. Stephen Brennan (Claremorris, Mayo)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

6. Ruairí Greene (Killannin)

7. Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (St Mary’s, Sligo)

8. Céin D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

9. Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn)

10. Adam Gallagher (Mayo Gaels, Mayo)

11. Owen Gallagher (St Joseph’s, Glenavy, Antrim)

12. Enda Tierney (Oughterard)

13. Brian Donovan (Monaleen, Limerick)

14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

15. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

Subs:

27. Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew) for Owen Gallagher (47)

25. Ronan O’Toole (St Loman’s, Westmeath) for Donovan (47)

17. Colm Kelly (Ballyshannon, Donegal) for O’Kelly Lymch (52)

32. Maghnus Breathnach (Oughterard) for O’Malley (60, black card)

UCC (Kerry unless stated)

1. Eoghan O’Brien (Churchill)

2. Fionnán Clifford (Waterville)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

30. Micheál McSweeney (Newcestown, Cork)

4. Brian Ó Beaglaioch (An Ghaeltacht)

6. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet, Cork)

23. Cian Kiely (Ballincolig, Cork)

10. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary)

17. Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil)

24. Ronan Buckley (Listry)

8. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

7. Kevin Flahive (Douglas, Cork)

19. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig, Cork)

18. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

22. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s, Cork)

Subs:

33. Daniel O’Brien (Glenflesk) for Clifford (20)

9. Pádraig Lucey (Legion) for Buckley (27)

27. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses) for Flahive (49)

34. Cathal Bambury (Dingle) for Kiely (52)

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow)

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!