  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

14-man NUIG advance to Sigerson Cup semi-finals after shock victory over UCC

Galway’s Peter Cooke impressed for NUIG in midfield.

By Denis Hurley Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 6:46 PM
4 hours ago 11,365 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3839791
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

NUIG 1-9

UCC 0-7

Denis Hurley reports from the Mardyke 

NUIG NEVER TRAILED at the Mardyke on Wednesday afternoon, as they produced an excellent controlled performance to eliminate their hosts UCC at the Sigerson Cup quarter-final stage.

Despite playing most of the second half with 14 men, the visitors rarely looked ruffled by UCC, who had won the Higher Education FL Division 1, but the home side were given some hope when awarded a penalty in injury time.

The score stood at 1-8 to 0-7 for NUIG at that stage, and goalkeeper Tadgh O’Malley was black-carded for the foul on UCC’s Micheál McSweeney. In the previous round, Killian Spillane had netted a penalty to send UCC past Garda College but here his effort was saved by NUIG sub goalkeeper Maghnus Breathnach and in the next attack Céin D’Arcy scored his second point to ensure their progression into the semi-finals.

In a strange first half, UCC didn’t score for the first 25 minutes, by which stage NUIG had 1-4 on the scoreboard, Peter Cooke very impressive at midfield. The goal arrived from Brian Donovan, set up by Adam Gallagher, in the 17th minute, to make it 1-3 to 0-0 and a super point from Owen Gallagher extended that advantage.

Two Stephen Sherlock points had UCC off the mark before half-time and he had a third on the resumption, answered by an Adam Gallagher free. After Sherlock’s fourth, Galway were reduced to 14 as Aaron O’Connor was sent off for an off-the-ball incident, but it didn’t shake them.

Seán Mulkerrin and Kieran Molloy were excellent in the face of UCC pressure and Molloy and Enda Tierney added points as they extended their advantage to six by the 52nd minute.

Kevin Crowley and Sherlock got scores back for UCC but a goal was still required. They had a chance to claim one from the penalty spot, but Breathnach saved well and D’Arcy put the game beyond doubt.

Scorers for NUIG: Brian Donovan 1-1, Enda Tierney 0-3, Céin D’Arcy 0-2, Kieran Molloy, Adam Gallagher (free), Owen Gallagher 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCC: Stephen Sherlock 0-5 (0-3 frees), Kevin Crowley, Killian Spillane 0-1 each.

NUIG (Galway clubs unless stated)

1. Tadgh O’Malley (Leitir Mór)

4. Aaron O’Connor (Duagh, Kerry)
3. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileán Árainn)
2. Stephen Brennan (Claremorris, Mayo)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)
6. Ruairí Greene (Killannin)
7. Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (St Mary’s, Sligo)

8. Céin D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)
9. Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn)

10. Adam Gallagher (Mayo Gaels, Mayo)
11. Owen Gallagher (St Joseph’s, Glenavy, Antrim)
12. Enda Tierney (Oughterard)

13. Brian Donovan (Monaleen, Limerick)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
15. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

Subs:
27. Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew) for Owen Gallagher (47)
25. Ronan O’Toole (St Loman’s, Westmeath) for Donovan (47)
17. Colm Kelly (Ballyshannon, Donegal) for O’Kelly Lymch (52)
32. Maghnus Breathnach (Oughterard) for O’Malley (60, black card)

UCC (Kerry unless stated)

1. Eoghan O’Brien (Churchill)

2. Fionnán Clifford (Waterville)
3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
30. Micheál McSweeney (Newcestown, Cork)

4. Brian Ó Beaglaioch (An Ghaeltacht)
6. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet, Cork)
23. Cian Kiely (Ballincolig, Cork)

10. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary)
17. Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil)

24. Ronan Buckley (Listry)
8. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
7. Kevin Flahive (Douglas, Cork)

19. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig, Cork)
18. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
22. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s, Cork)

Subs:
33. Daniel O’Brien (Glenflesk) for Clifford (20)
9. Pádraig Lucey (Legion) for Buckley (27)
27. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses) for Flahive (49)
34. Cathal Bambury (Dingle) for Kiely (52)

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow)

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Troy Deeney facing no disciplinary action for middle-finger gesture to Chelsea fans
Troy Deeney facing no disciplinary action for middle-finger gesture to Chelsea fans
Chelsea loanee fined for grabbing opponent's groin
He loves this game! Ex-Man United defender Evra signs up with West Ham
ITALY
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
'We’re not in this to just kick penalties and drop goals' - Ireland on the attack
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
FRANCE
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
FOOTBALL
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
'My heart is in Madrid' — Chelsea keeper Courtois
Patriots star Tom Brady inspired Spurs talisman Harry Kane
IRELAND
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Toner willing to welcome Ryan competition with open arms
"Votes for women!": Suffragette's granddaughter returns to smash windows at Dublin Castle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie