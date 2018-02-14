  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Goals help NUIG into Sigerson Cup final against DIT team that started with Dublin's Howard

A three-point win in Mullingar for NUIG.

By John Fallon Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 9:03 PM
3 hours ago 10,776 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3852059

NUI Galway 2-12
Dublin IT 0-15

John Fallon reports from Mullingar

NUI GALWAY HELD off a spirited rally from Dublin IT toinght to advance to their first Sigerson Cup final in 15 years.

Damien Comer celebrates after his sides scored their second goal Damien Comer celebrates NUI Galway's second goal. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Galway college never trailed during a good contest in heavy rain in Mullingar.

And not even the presence of Dublin star Brian Howard could tilt the contest the way of DIT as they looked for a place in the final since their sole success in 2013.

NUIG led by 1-6 to 0-7 at the interval with Galway’s Sean Kelly crashing home a superb goal two minutes from the break.

Sean Mulkerrin celebrates after his sides scored the opening goal Sean Mulkerrin celebrates NUIG's opening goal. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

They started well with Owen Gallagher and Adam Gallagher getting them off the mark with good points in the opening nine minutes.

DIT were boosted by the inclusion of Howard for his first Sigerson Cup action of the season and he provided a big influence around the middle of the field.

Howard got them off the mark after ten minutes when he went forward to shoot a good score before Enda Tierney and Shane Dempsey exchanged points, and then Adam Gallagher and Sean Hurley did likewise.

Source: HE GAA/YouTube

Galway midfielder Peter Cooke landed a good point but Wickow’s Ross O’Brien soloed forward to cancel it.

Conor Loftis tied the match six minutes from the break but then after Adam Gallagher pointed for NUIG, Finnerty struck for a fine goal.

However, DIT hauled cut the gap before the break with frees from either side from Loftus and Hurley.

DIT produced a good third quarter which saw them draw level at 1-9 to 0-12 but then Eoin Finnerty struck a huge blow for NUIG when he blasted home their second goal twelve minutes from time.

Corofin’s Kieran Molloy, who will miss Saturday’s final as he will be in action for his club in the All-Ireland semi-final, put NUIG four ahead but DIT got it back to two with points from Sean Hurley and Kilian O’Gara.

Points from Enda Tierney and Adam Gallagher seemed to make the game safe for NUIG but a late Conor Madden point for DIT ensured a nervous finish but the Galway college held out for a deserved success.

John Maher wins a late high ball at the end of the game NUIG's John Maher wins a late high ball at the end of the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scorers for NUI Galway: Adam Gallagher 0-4 (0-2f), Sean Kelly, Eoin Finnerty 1-0 each, Ronan O’Toole, Enda Tierney (0-1 ’45) 0-2 each, Peter Cooke, Owen Gallagher, Damien Comer, Kieran Molloy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin IT: Sean Hurley 0-4 (0-4f), Conor Loftus 0-3 (0-1f), Killian O’Gara 0-2, Brian Howard , Shane Dempsey, Ross O’Brien, Caoimhin O’Reilly, Thomas Corcoran, Conor Madden 0-1 each.

NUI Galway

1. Tadgh O’Malley (Leitir Mór)

2. Stephen Brennan (Claremorris, Mayo)
3. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileán Árainn)
34. Kevin McDonnell (Castleconnor, Sligo)

17. Colm Kelly (Ballyshannon, Donegal)
6. Ruairí Greene (Killannin)
7. Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (St Mary’s, Sligo)

8. Céin D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)
9. Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn)

12. Enda Tierney (Oughterard)
11. Owen Gallagher (St Joseph’s, Glenavy, Antrim)
10. Adam Gallagher (Mayo Gaels, Mayo)

13. Brian Donovan (Monaleen, Limerick)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
15. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

Subs

25. Ronan O’Toole (St Loman’s, Westmeath) for S Kelly (32)
5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin, Galway) for Donovan (42)
27. Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew-MoylOugh, Galway) for O Gallagher (43)
24. Ryan Forde (Annaghdown, Galway) for C Kelly (48)
20. John Maher (Salthill Knocknacarra) for Greene (59)

Dublin IT

1. Lee Stacey (Good Counsel, Dublin)

4. Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)
3. Brian Power (Ratoath, Meath)
2. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks, Kerry)

29. Brian Howard (Raheny, Dublin)
6. Ross O’Brien (Rathnew, Wicklow)
7. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan/Kilcash, Tipperary)

8. Tomás Corcoran (Strokestown, Roscommon)
9. Seán Hurley (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

10. Callum Pearson (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)
11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina, Mayo)
12. Cormac Howley (Round Towers Lusk, Dublin)

13. Caomhin O’Reilly (Butlersbridge, Cavan)
22. Danny Kirby (Castlebar Mitchels, Mayo)
15. Shane Dempsey (St Lomans, Westmeath)

Subs

5. Liam Hughes (Killoe, Longford) for Dempsey (BC 22)
18. Killian O’Gara (Templeogue SS, Dublin) for Corcoran (42)
19. Liam Hughes (Emmett Og Killoe, Longford) for Kirby (42)
26. Ben Brennan (St Colmcille, Meath) for O’Reilly (57)
20. David McAllister (Emyvale, Monaghan) for Dempsey (57)
21. Conor Madden (Gowna, Cavan) for Loftus (59)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Westmeath’s Connellan set for Aussie Rules debut with St Kilda on Friday night

‘It’s hard to build a bond when the tradition wasn’t there originally’ – DCU forward Curran

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
'Alexis Sanchez ran 8km home... because he left his keys in his car!'
Mo Salah is ‘probably the best Liverpool signing in the past 15 years’
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Higuaín slams 'armchair' fans after Tottenham draw
Pochettino lauds 'amazing' Eriksen after Juventus draw - 'He always steps up'
IRELAND
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
'The concussion hit me for six really' - Ireland's Egan happy to be back after fears
12 things that will only make sense to someone who is permanently freezing
SIX NATIONS
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
France stage 'internal investigation' into Scotland controversy
Leicester move to bolster pack with signing of Scottish back row forward
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
As it happened: Porto v Liverpool, Champions League, round of 16 first leg

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie