Goals help NUIG into Sigerson Cup final against DIT team that started with Dublin's Howard

NUI Galway 2-12

Dublin IT 0-15

John Fallon reports from Mullingar

NUI GALWAY HELD off a spirited rally from Dublin IT toinght to advance to their first Sigerson Cup final in 15 years.

Damien Comer celebrates NUI Galway's second goal. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Galway college never trailed during a good contest in heavy rain in Mullingar.

And not even the presence of Dublin star Brian Howard could tilt the contest the way of DIT as they looked for a place in the final since their sole success in 2013.

NUIG led by 1-6 to 0-7 at the interval with Galway’s Sean Kelly crashing home a superb goal two minutes from the break.

Sean Mulkerrin celebrates NUIG's opening goal. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

They started well with Owen Gallagher and Adam Gallagher getting them off the mark with good points in the opening nine minutes.

DIT were boosted by the inclusion of Howard for his first Sigerson Cup action of the season and he provided a big influence around the middle of the field.

Howard got them off the mark after ten minutes when he went forward to shoot a good score before Enda Tierney and Shane Dempsey exchanged points, and then Adam Gallagher and Sean Hurley did likewise.

Galway midfielder Peter Cooke landed a good point but Wickow’s Ross O’Brien soloed forward to cancel it.

Conor Loftis tied the match six minutes from the break but then after Adam Gallagher pointed for NUIG, Finnerty struck for a fine goal.

However, DIT hauled cut the gap before the break with frees from either side from Loftus and Hurley.

DIT produced a good third quarter which saw them draw level at 1-9 to 0-12 but then Eoin Finnerty struck a huge blow for NUIG when he blasted home their second goal twelve minutes from time.

Corofin’s Kieran Molloy, who will miss Saturday’s final as he will be in action for his club in the All-Ireland semi-final, put NUIG four ahead but DIT got it back to two with points from Sean Hurley and Kilian O’Gara.

Points from Enda Tierney and Adam Gallagher seemed to make the game safe for NUIG but a late Conor Madden point for DIT ensured a nervous finish but the Galway college held out for a deserved success.

NUIG's John Maher wins a late high ball at the end of the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scorers for NUI Galway: Adam Gallagher 0-4 (0-2f), Sean Kelly, Eoin Finnerty 1-0 each, Ronan O’Toole, Enda Tierney (0-1 ’45) 0-2 each, Peter Cooke, Owen Gallagher, Damien Comer, Kieran Molloy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin IT: Sean Hurley 0-4 (0-4f), Conor Loftus 0-3 (0-1f), Killian O’Gara 0-2, Brian Howard , Shane Dempsey, Ross O’Brien, Caoimhin O’Reilly, Thomas Corcoran, Conor Madden 0-1 each.

NUI Galway

1. Tadgh O’Malley (Leitir Mór)

2. Stephen Brennan (Claremorris, Mayo)

3. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileán Árainn)

34. Kevin McDonnell (Castleconnor, Sligo)

17. Colm Kelly (Ballyshannon, Donegal)

6. Ruairí Greene (Killannin)

7. Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (St Mary’s, Sligo)

8. Céin D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

9. Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn)

12. Enda Tierney (Oughterard)

11. Owen Gallagher (St Joseph’s, Glenavy, Antrim)

10. Adam Gallagher (Mayo Gaels, Mayo)

13. Brian Donovan (Monaleen, Limerick)

14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

15. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

Subs

25. Ronan O’Toole (St Loman’s, Westmeath) for S Kelly (32)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin, Galway) for Donovan (42)

27. Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew-MoylOugh, Galway) for O Gallagher (43)

24. Ryan Forde (Annaghdown, Galway) for C Kelly (48)

20. John Maher (Salthill Knocknacarra) for Greene (59)

Dublin IT

1. Lee Stacey (Good Counsel, Dublin)

4. Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

3. Brian Power (Ratoath, Meath)

2. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks, Kerry)

29. Brian Howard (Raheny, Dublin)

6. Ross O’Brien (Rathnew, Wicklow)

7. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan/Kilcash, Tipperary)

8. Tomás Corcoran (Strokestown, Roscommon)

9. Seán Hurley (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

10. Callum Pearson (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina, Mayo)

12. Cormac Howley (Round Towers Lusk, Dublin)

13. Caomhin O’Reilly (Butlersbridge, Cavan)

22. Danny Kirby (Castlebar Mitchels, Mayo)

15. Shane Dempsey (St Lomans, Westmeath)

Subs

5. Liam Hughes (Killoe, Longford) for Dempsey (BC 22)

18. Killian O’Gara (Templeogue SS, Dublin) for Corcoran (42)

19. Liam Hughes (Emmett Og Killoe, Longford) for Kirby (42)

26. Ben Brennan (St Colmcille, Meath) for O’Reilly (57)

20. David McAllister (Emyvale, Monaghan) for Dempsey (57)

21. Conor Madden (Gowna, Cavan) for Loftus (59)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

