Amanda Nunes finishes Raquel Pennington in fifth round in Rio

AMANDA NUNES DOMINATED Raquel Pennington to retain her women’s bantamweight title at UFC 224 in Rio last night.

“I’m done, I want to be done,” Pennington told her corner after the fourth round when her nose was badly damaged.

She was told to continue by her coach but the referee stopped the contest in the fifth when Nunes stepped up the pressure and landed a vicious knee to that nose. Nunes is now 16-4.

Results

Amanda Nunes def Raquel Pennington via fifth-round TKO (punches)

Kelvin Gastelum def Jacare Souza via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mackenzie Dern def Amanda Cooper via first-round submission

John Lineker def Brian Kelleher via third-round KO (punch)

Lyoto Machida def. Vitor Belfort via second-round KO (Front kick)

Cezar Ferreira def Karl Roberson via first-round submission (Arm triangle)

Aleksei Oleinik def Junior Albini via first-round submission (Ezekiel choke)

Davi Ramos def Nick Hein via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def Sean Strickland via first-round TKO (punches)

