Gary and Paul O'Donovan secure place in World Rowing Championships final

IRELAND’S GARY AND Paul O’Donovan will be among the six teams competing for a medal at the World Rowing Championships after securing their place in the A Final on Thursday morning.

The Skibbereen duo finished third in their men’s lightweight double sculls A/B semi-final this morning behind Italy in first place and runners-up Belgium. They will be joined by Norway, winners of the first semi-final, as well as New Zealand and Spain.

The brothers, who won their quarter-final by 0.6 seconds over New Zealand yesterday, have had to deal with deteriorating weather conditions over the last 24 hours causing racing to be suspended yesterday afternoon.

The pair will take to the water for this Saturday’s A Final at 10.30am Irish time.

Emily Hegarty and Aifric Keogh also fly the Irish flag in the hopes of securing a World Championships medal after winning their women’s pair semi-final this morning.

Keogh and Hegarty finished strong to reel in their Italian counterparts and snatch victory by 0.3 seconds.

They will now progress to the A Final this Saturday at 9.30am Irish time.

Brilliant race, so tight, but a FIRST place for Ireland women’s pair of Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty in their SF. Through to the A Final

Source: Evanne Ní Chuilinn /Twitter

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne finished top of the pile ahead of Bulgarian counterparts Boris Yotov and Kristian Vasilev in the men’s double sculls to book their place in the A/B semi-final.

Ireland's women's lightweight double sculls duo Denise Walsh and Aoife Casey Source: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

Later this afternoon, Aoife Casey and Denise Walsh take to the water in their C/D semi-final alongside crews from Thailand and Spain.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll are Ireland’s last representatives this afternoon in Plovdiv as they line out in the C/D semi-final of the men’s pairs. They finished in fifth in their quarter-final earlier this morning.

