Paul Rouse begins Offaly reign with convincing eight-point qualifier win over Antrim

PAUL ROUSE GOT his reign as interim Offaly boss off to the perfect start with an impressive 2-20 to 1-15 victory over Antrim in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park.

Offaly midfielder Michael Brazil Source: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO

With Brian Darby and Johnny Moloney returning to the Faithful team, goals from Bernard Allen and Jamie Evans sent the hosts on the way to an eight-point victory.

Nigel Dunne was sent-off during the second period but it had little impact on Offaly who powered home in the second-half.

Just Offaly’s second championship win over Ulster opposition since beating Down in the 1981 All-Ireland semi-final, the other being against Monaghan in 2011. #GAA — Pat Nolan (@pat_nolan) June 9, 2018 Source: Pat Nolan /Twitter

Offaly head to the Round 2 of the qualifiers, where they’ll be joined by Cavan after they hammered Wicklow by 2-16 to 1-5.

Martin Reilly (penalty) and Ciaran Brady bagged the goals as Cavan coasted to the facile win.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!