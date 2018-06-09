Paul Rouse begins Offaly reign with convincing eight-point qualifier win over Antrim

PAUL ROUSE GOT his reign as interim Offaly boss off to the perfect start with an impressive 2-20 to 1-15 victory over Antrim in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park.
With Brian Darby and Johnny Moloney returning to the Faithful team, goals from Bernard Allen and Jamie Evans sent the hosts on the way to an eight-point victory.
Nigel Dunne was sent-off during the second period but it had little impact on Offaly who powered home in the second-half.
Offaly head to the Round 2 of the qualifiers, where they’ll be joined by Cavan after they hammered Wicklow by 2-16 to 1-5.
Martin Reilly (penalty) and Ciaran Brady bagged the goals as Cavan coasted to the facile win.
