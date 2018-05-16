Offaly senior footballers seeking an interim manager as Stephen Wallace departs

OFFALY ARE LOOKING for an interim senior football manager for the remainder of the championship, announcing the departure of Stephen Wallace late on Wednesday.

The county has been enveloped in an ongoing strife, intensified following their exit from the Leinster SFC on Sunday, losing to Wicklow in what was the Garden county’s first championship victory in five years.

“Following a meeting of Coiste Bainisti Uibh Fhaili on Wednesday 16 May 2018, the decision was made that Stephen Wallace should not continue as Manager of the Offaly Senior Football Team,” a statement read on Wednesday.

“An Interim Management Team will be appointed as soon as possible.”

Wallace was appointed in September, however his position at the helm has come under intense scrutiny since Sunday’s defeat at O’Moore Park following a number of unsavoury incidents during his short tenure in charge.

Relations between the manager and his players reached an all-time low following the 1-20 to 1-15 loss at the weekend, with The42 understanding that a number of senior players had potentially departed the squad prior to Wednesday’s announcement.

Wallace was handed an eight week suspension for his involvement in a melee during a Kerry IFC club game between Ardfert and John Mitchels back in April, and as a result watched Sunday’s defeat from the stands.

Following their championship exit, Offaly enter the qualifiers in three weeks’ time on 9 June.