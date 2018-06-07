This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 7 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Oliver Dingley impresses in high finish at Diving World Cup

The 25-year-old finished in 7th place in China on Thursday.

By Gavin Quinn Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 12:00 PM
19 minutes ago 98 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4057292
Dingley's performance is a vast improvement on his 33rd placing in last year's tournament in Budapest.
Image: Giorgio Scala/INPHO
Dingley's performance is a vast improvement on his 33rd placing in last year's tournament in Budapest.
Dingley's performance is a vast improvement on his 33rd placing in last year's tournament in Budapest.
Image: Giorgio Scala/INPHO

IRISH DIVER OLIVER Dingley has finished seventh at the FINA Diving World Cup in China after an impressive display on Thursday morning.

Competing in the men’s three-metre springboard, Dingley finished the final with 418.75 points from his dives including four dives that scored over 70 points.

Chinese star Siyi Xie took home gold while Yuan Cao took silver and Britain’s Jack Laugher completed the podium. All of the top three finished with over 500 points, some distance ahead of the rest of the field.

Dingley, 25, was the first Irish diver to compete in the Olympics for 68 years when he qualified for the 2016 Rio games and has followed that up with another string of strong performances in Wuhan.

On his way to the final, he recovered from a poor start in the preliminary round to salvage a 14th-place finish after his six dives and finish with 406.85 points out of a possible 600.

In the semi-finals, two of Dingley’s dives scored over 80 points but a poorly executed second dive scoring just 49.5 brought down his overall score. He did enough to qualify however, finishing in 10th position to advance to the final and record an impressive finish with Tokyo 2020 just two years ahead.

Dingley failed to qualify from the preliminary round in the same tournament last year in Budapest, finishing in a disappointing 33rd place.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘At 24 years old, I’d like to live closer to the city but that would mean getting a second job’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Quinn
gavin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
'Andres is an idol for everyone... He can do anything he wants' - Alonso backs star's Japan move
IRELAND
Wallabies coach Cheika says this is the best Ireland team of all time
Wallabies coach Cheika says this is the best Ireland team of all time
Ireland's top 20 attractions, both fee paying and free, revealed
Schmidt: 'We really wanted to get Joey out there at 10 at some stage'
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Conlon and Broderick scoop GAA player of the month awards
Conlon and Broderick scoop GAA player of the month awards
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
How damaging is relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup for Offaly hurling?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie