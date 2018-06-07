Ireland's Oliver Dingley impresses in high finish at Diving World Cup

Dingley's performance is a vast improvement on his 33rd placing in last year's tournament in Budapest.

IRISH DIVER OLIVER Dingley has finished seventh at the FINA Diving World Cup in China after an impressive display on Thursday morning.

Competing in the men’s three-metre springboard, Dingley finished the final with 418.75 points from his dives including four dives that scored over 70 points.

Chinese star Siyi Xie took home gold while Yuan Cao took silver and Britain’s Jack Laugher completed the podium. All of the top three finished with over 500 points, some distance ahead of the rest of the field.

Dingley, 25, was the first Irish diver to compete in the Olympics for 68 years when he qualified for the 2016 Rio games and has followed that up with another string of strong performances in Wuhan.

On his way to the final, he recovered from a poor start in the preliminary round to salvage a 14th-place finish after his six dives and finish with 406.85 points out of a possible 600.

In the semi-finals, two of Dingley’s dives scored over 80 points but a poorly executed second dive scoring just 49.5 brought down his overall score. He did enough to qualify however, finishing in 10th position to advance to the final and record an impressive finish with Tokyo 2020 just two years ahead.

Dingley failed to qualify from the preliminary round in the same tournament last year in Budapest, finishing in a disappointing 33rd place.

