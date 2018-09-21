This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England's Oliver Fisher cards first 59 in European Tour history

The 30-year-old produced an incredible round at the Portugal Masters this morning.

By AFP Friday 21 Sep 2018, 2:53 PM
16 minutes ago 418 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4248291
Fisher was 12-under for the day.
Image: Getty Images
Fisher was 12-under for the day.
Fisher was 12-under for the day.
Image: Getty Images

UNHERALDED ENGLISHMAN OLIVER Fisher fired the first round of 59 in the European Tour’s 46-year history on a remarkable second day of the Portugal Masters on Friday.

The 30-year-old tapped in for par on the final hole to complete an astonishing 12-under-par round featuring 10 birdies and an eagle, after his long birdie putt for a 58 grazed the edge of the hole.

“It feels great, I started great and I kept it going,” Fisher said. “Just pleased I two-putted from 40 feet on the final green.”

Fisher, who was regarded as a possible future star as a teenage amateur, is ranked down at 287 in the world and had missed 11 cuts in his 22 previous events this season.

He also had to battle to save his tour card at the same tournament two years ago, but scaled heights that thousands of players had failed to reach before with his efforts on Friday.

“Two years ago I was on the same green just trying to keep my card, so I was keeping that in the back of my mind and trying to remember that it could be worse,” he added.

Fisher’s round gave him the clubhouse lead on 12-under for the tournament as he looks for only a second European Tour title, with the majority of players still on the course.

He started the day eight shots off the lead on even-par, needing a strong round just to make the cut.

But Fisher poured in five birdies and an eagle in a seven-under front nine of 28, before kicking off the second half with three consecutive birdies to raise hopes of history.

“Going out today I certainly didn’t expect to shoot such a low score, but after the start, coming onto the back nine it was in the back of my mind,” Fisher told Sky Sports.

“I said to my caddie on the 16th green ‘(let’s) just to try and enjoy it and get those two drives away’, and thankfully I managed to get that lucky number.”

Two other men had come close to the magical number at the Portugal Masters, with Scott Jamieson and Nicolas Colsaerts both missing putts to break 60 in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry continued his steady form with a two-under par round to sit three shots off Fisher. 

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Stress from drink-driving charge may have led to Lloris injury â Pochettino
    Stress from drink-driving charge may have led to Lloris injury – Pochettino
    Willian strike hands Chelsea narrow win in Greece as Morata misfires once again
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump
    IRELAND
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Famine film Black 47 has made over €1 million at the Irish box office
    Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Liverpool defender Lovren charged with perjury along with Croatian team-mate Modric

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie