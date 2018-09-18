This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ozil agent fires back at 'naive or calculated' Germany stars

The Arsenal playmaker’s agent is not happy with certain comments in the wake of his retirement from the national team.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 6:00 PM
11 minutes ago 125 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4242758
Mesut Ozil (file pic).
Mesut Ozil (file pic).
Mesut Ozil (file pic).

MESUT OZIL’S AGENT has hit back at Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos for their reaction to his client’s retirement from international duty with Germany.

Ozil stepped down following Die Mannschaft’s shock group-stage elimination at the World Cup, issuing a statement that claimed he has suffered “racism and disrespect”.

The Arsenal playmaker, who is of Turkish descent, was criticised for his decision to meet with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan alongside team-mate Ilkay Gundogan prior to the tournament.

Ozil was disappointed with the Germany Football Federation (DFB)’s handling of the matter, one consequence of which was himself and Gundogan being booed by Germany fans.

Amid the fallout from his retirement, Muller, Neuer and Kroos dismissed the notion of there being any racism within the Germany setup.

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos told Bild valid points within Ozil’s retirement statement were outweighed by “the much higher proportion of nonsense”.

But the Arsenal star’s agent, Erkut Sogut, criticised the Germany trio for taking his words out of context.

“Neuer indirectly accused Mesut of not having worn the German jersey with pride. This is unacceptable,” Erkut Sogut told German magazine 11Freunde.

“Muller did not understand the whole discussion. And Kroos, as a seasoned national team player, should explain what he means by ‘nonsense’.

“Those [observations] were disappointing and out of context. There are only two explanations for these declarations: They are either naive or calculated.”

Coach Joachim Low also weighed in on the matter, saying that Ozil had “clearly overstated his allegations of racism” and also said the player had hurt him on a “human level”.

And Sogut went on to highlight that Ozil never made any allegations of direct racism within Low’s squad.

“Low defends himself against a claim that has never been made,” he said.

“There was no racism against Mesut within the team, but from the middle of society. And the DFB should have defended him against that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ investigating alleged sexual assault on teenager in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault on teenager in Dublin city centre
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    CORK
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    FOOTBALL
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    Italian winger denies racially abusing Juventus star Costa following spitting incident
    'Given the false information spread by the media that has affected my image, I'm obliged to explain the truth'
    LEINSTER
    'I stared down not having it. I made a pact with myself to enjoy every minute I get'
    'I stared down not having it. I made a pact with myself to enjoy every minute I get'
    'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster
    Gibson-Park keeps focus on upping his skill-set rather than potential Ireland call

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie