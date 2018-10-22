This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 October, 2018
Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester

Unai Emery’s Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League after winning their 10th straight game in all competitions.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Oct 2018, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 4,859 Views 10 Comments
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.
MESEUT OZIL’S SUPERB individual performance saw Arsenal come from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Premier League tonight.

Leicester led in the first half thanks to a Hector Bellerin own goal but the defender set up Ozil for Arsenal’s excellent equaliser shortly before half-time at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

And Ozil drove through the gears after the interval, his sublime play creating two goals for substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the space of just three minutes.

Unai Emery’s side move up to fourth in the Premier League after recording a 10th straight win in all competitions for the first time since 2007, with Leicester simply unable to cope with Ozil at the peak of his powers.

Arsenal made a nervy start and the hosts should have conceded a penalty when Rob Holding handed the ball in the box.

Bernd Leno had to make a smart stop low to his left to save Harry Maguire’s header from a James Maddison free-kick, but the goalkeeper was beaten in the 31st minute.

Ben Chilwell got round the back of Bellerin and the new England international’s low cross was deflected in off the Arsenal full-back, leaving Leno wrongfooted.

Bellerin made amends before the break, though, collecting a pass from Ozil and delivering a low cross that the Arsenal captain placed past Kasper Schmeichel with a sublime first-time shot.

Leicester went close to retaking the lead but Wilfred Ndidi’s header rattled the woodwork and substitute Aubameyang then scored within two minutes of his introduction.

Ozil was at the heart of it, splitting the Leicester defence with a pass for Bellerin to square a low cross that Aubameyang could not miss, with the Gabon international immediately celebrating his second.

Again it was Ozil conducting Arsenal’s orchestra, flicking the ball past Schmeichel for Aubameyang to complete a sensational move that saw the former Germany international sell the Leicester defence an outrageous dummy before drifting on to Alexandre Lacazette’s pass.

Such was Arsenal’s comfort in the closing stages, Ozil could be withdrawn by Emery for a fully deserved standing ovation to recognise his match-winning performance.

The42 Team

