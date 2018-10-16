Late, late show as Packers score 10 points in final two minutes to stun 49ers

MASON CROSBY — WHO missed four kicks a week ago — made a 27-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Green Bay Packers a 33-30 win against the San Francisco 49ers overnight.

Aaron Rodgers completed 25-of-46 passes for 425 yards and two touchdowns to Davante Adams, guiding the Packers on a tying touchdown drive before leading his side on an unlikely march for Crosby’s game-winning redemption field goal.

“Awesome game to bounce back,” Crosby said. “I was hoping I would get a lot of chances. I’m broken up about it. It’s unreal. That was a gutsy win right there.

“I just went back to my fundamentals and the process. I was rushing last week. It felt so smooth today. What a great win.”

The Packers improved to 3-2-1 while San Francisco fell to 1-5. The 49ers led 24-20 at half time, before two Robbie Gould field goals putting them 30-23 ahead with 13:08 to play.

The 49ers stopped Green Bay at the four-yard line to deny the Packers a touchdown but San Francisco couldn’t manage a first down and Green Bay battled back to delight a home crowd at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers connected with Adams on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:55 remaining and Crosby kicked the conversion to equalize.

Green Bay’s Kevin King intercepted a CJ Beathard pass at the Packers’ 10-yard line with 67 seconds remaining and Rodgers then drove the Packers 81 yards in 10 plays, the march capped with Crosby’s winning field goal.

“He had a rough one last week but we love Mase,” Rodgers said. “The guys have wrapped their arms around him all week.

“We had faith in Mason from everywhere. To get him even closer made that kick almost a certainty.”

© – AFP 2018

