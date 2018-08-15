Ireland return far from Jackson's mind as he attempts to restart career in Perpignan

PADDY JACKSON SAYS he is thrilled to be back playing and that his debut for Perpignan last week was like his first ever game of rugby all over again.

Jackson is attempting to rebuild his rugby career in France after being sacked by the IRFU and Ulster following a trial which resulted in he and team-mate Stuart Olding being acquitted of rape charges.

Jackson is poised to play his second game for Perpignan tomorrow night against a Racing 92 side featuring Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan.

Jackson’s debut in another pre-season friendly against Toulouse could hardly have gone much better. It was his first game in over a year, having initially been suspended by the IRFU when he was charged after returning from Ireland’s tour to Japan.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The 26-year-old is aware of the comments made by IRFU performance director David Nucifora — coincidentally made on the day Jackson arrived in France in June — who suggested that the door may not in fact be closed on Jackson or Olding returning to play in Ireland.

“I saw the comments, but I just take everything as it comes now. There is no point getting too worked up over anything. I am just loving being here and trying to just fit in as much as I can. I am just glad to be back playing,” said Jackson.

“I have somewhere where I have friends and family coming over to visit. It’s a lovely climate. Everything for me, it’s about enjoying where I am. It’s just all been about rugby and getting back enjoying life. That is all I have been thinking about really.”

Jackson played the opening half against Toulouse and said it took him some time to adjust to the pace of a match, but he was pleased with the way it went for him.

“It’s amazing, it’s hard to describe how good it feels. It almost felt like my first game. Which in a way was great, but also at the beginning it took me a while to get settled into the game.

“It had been a long time to just get my touch back but after 10 or 15 minutes I felt really comfortable. The guys around me made it a lot easier. The backs outside me had a great game. It was just a brilliant night.”

A try in the right corner after eight minutes presented him with a horrible first kick at goal, but Jackson nailed the conversion and the crowd of over 8,500 warmed to him.

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Perpignan have been promoted after their first ever relegation four seasons ago and Jackson’s performances this season will go a long way towards determining whether they remain in the Top 14 by the end of the season.

“It was strange, it was strange being back kicking. I remember my last kick was against Japan last year. It was bizarre, but if you practice enough your routine comes back in and luckily I got all of my kicks so I was happy.”

Most Perpignan supporters are aware of the Belfast rape trial, but in a country with different privacy laws and attitudes, it has not dominated his arrival in the Catalan city close to the Spanish border.

Jackson said people might not be able to understand what he has been through unless they have experienced something similar, but he is determined to push on with his life on and off the rugby pitch.

“It’s been difficult but it’s something that me and my family have just had to get used to. You only can really understand if you have been in my shoes or my family’s shoes. It’s something you get used to. You stick together and you help each other.

“I have come out somewhere where people know about it but they are all respectful and understanding about it. They have helped me in training to get into the lifestyle here. I have just been focusing on playing here,” said the 26-year old.

Jackson, who made his Irish debut against Scotland in 2013 and who won his 25th cap in Japan last summer, said that he is putting a lot of effort in learning to speak French.

“The language has been the most difficult thing. I have a very small bit of French from school, which is not very good at all.

“I have been getting lessons twice a week and just trying to stay on top of it. At the minute it’s not clicking in speaking but I can start to understand reading and stuff like that.”

And yet he was quite vociferous running his backline against Toulouse on Thursday night but Jackson said that was down to him learning key rugby phrases.

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“It’s different on the rugby pitch because you have your calls which I know what a call means. Rugby is almost a language in itself. I have struggled with the language, but once I got out on the pitch today I felt like I just came out of my shell again. I was just back playing rugby which is all I wanted to do.”

Perpignan, who won the last of their seven Top14 crowns in 2009, have one of the smallest budgets in the league even though it is over €16m, and Jackson knows there is serious pressure on them to avoid relegation.

“There is a lot of pressure. The other two 10s are here. They have been brilliant in training as well. We have all been pushing each other.

“I just want to fit into the team and do the best I can. Any 10 has pressure on them. I am just enjoying being back playing.”