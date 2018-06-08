Paddy Jackson set for Top 14 rugby as he signs two-year deal at Perpignan

FORMER ULSTER OUT-HALF and Ireland international Paddy Jackson has signed a two-year deal with Perpignan, meaning he’ll be playing in the Top 14 next season.

The newly-promoted French club confirmed the news this morning.

Christian Lanta, Sporting Director of the French side, said of the move:

“Paddy Jackson, in the tradition of Irish 10s, knows how to bring his individual qualities to benefit the collective; a proven kicker, a talented playmaker, Paddy can bring his international experience to the team.”

Twenty-six-year-old Jackson’s contract with the IRFU and Ulster Rugby was revoked in April following a review into his behaviour in the wake of his acquittal on rape charges.

The news comes after Stuart Olding signed a two-year contract with French club Brive late last month.

