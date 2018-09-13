Padraig Harrington continues fine form with strong start at KLM Open

PADRAIG HARRINGTON RECOVERED from a shaky start to card an opening round 68 at the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

The Irishman opened his tournament with a pair of bogeys in the opening five holes – including one on the first – and looked set for a difficult morning in the Dutch village of Spijk. Thankfully for the 47-year-old, his fortunes on the back nine would be considerably better.

The three-time Major winner reversed the damage with a birdie on six before clawing back to level par with another birdie on nine. Three pars around the turn was followed by his first move into the red for the morning as he picked up a shot on 14.

Unsatisfied with just the one on the back nine, Harrington carded a birdie-birdie finish to leave him T16 alongside Lee Westwood and Richie Ramsay among others and three shots off leader, Chris Wood.

Harrington continues his fine recent form after a second place finish at the Czech Masters at the end of August, finishing just two shots adrift of Andrea Pavan.

The Dubliner came within a whisker of claiming his first win on the European Tour since the 2016 Portugal Masters and even shared the lead with Pavan heading into the final round.

Harrington’s last four European Tour wins:



🏆 2007 Open

🏆 2008 Open

🏆 2008 PGA Champ

🏆 2016 Portugal Masters pic.twitter.com/VZPmw5FaDR — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 23, 2016 Source: The European Tour /Twitter

The Italian, meanwhile, looks to make it back to two wins in his last three starts on the tour and got off to the perfect start with six birdies and just a single bogey to blemish his scorecard. The 29-year-old is just one shot off the pace after his opening round 66.

Harrington will return to the Portugal Masters next week before joining Thomas Bjorn’s preparation for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France where he will feature as one of four vice-captains.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!