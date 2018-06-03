This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 June, 2018
Peru captain grabs two goals just days after World Cup ban for drug use is overturned

Paolo Guerrero was cleared to play at the World Cup after his long legal battle against a 14-month drugs suspension.

By AFP Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 9:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,520 Views No Comments
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero scored twice on Sunday.
Image: Getty Images
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero scored twice on Sunday.
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero scored twice on Sunday.
Image: Getty Images

PAOLO GUERRERO SCORED twice in a 3-0 friendly win over Saudi Arabia to cap an emotional week for the Peru captain, who was cleared to play at the World Cup after his long legal battle against a 14-month drugs suspension.

The 34-year-old striker won a last-ditch legal appeal on Thursday to appear at the tournament in Russia despite being banned after testing positive for traces of cocaine following a World Cup qualifier against Argentina last October.

The Swiss federal tribunal, Guerrero’s last legal recourse, overturned a ruling by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that saw him suspended for 14 months.

As well as allowing Guerrero to participate in the June 14-July 15 showpiece, it has also given the player hope of seeing his ban reduced or annulled as it ruled the CAS decision “unjustified”.

Guerrero has played just a handful of matches for his Brazilian club Flamengo since he was initially banned on 3 November, a ruling that forced him out of Peru’s two-legged World Cup play-off with New Zealand.

But the former Bayern Munich star displayed no obvious signs of rust against Saudi Arabia in St Gallen, Switzerland, as his two goals sealed a convincing win after Andre Carrillo had fired the South Americans ahead on 21 minutes.

© – AFP 2018

Injury denies Bendtner a place in Denmark’s World Cup squad

Balotelli says giving him the captain’s armband would be signal against racism in Italy

