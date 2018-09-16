Work commitments see Gilroy step down as Dublin senior hurling boss

Pat Gilroy was in charge for one season with the Dublin senior side.

Pat Gilroy was in charge for one season with the Dublin senior side.

DUBLIN ARE ON the hunt for a new senior hurling boss after it was announced that Pat Gilroy has stepped down tonight due to work commitments.

An All-Ireland footballer winner as a player in 1995 and manager in 2011, Gilroy departs after one season in charge.

In a statement released tonight, Gilroy explained the background to his decision.

“It was a huge honour for me to be selected to manage the Dublin senior hurling team and I was delighted that I was able to make a contribution during the past year. Unfortunately my work commitments involves a considerable amount of overseas travel and it will not be possible for me to continue in this role.

“I would like to express my appreciation to my management and backroom team who were very supportive at all times and to the players for their exceptional commitment and dedication. Thanks also to the county board and the clubs for their encouragement and assistance.”

Gilroy was appointed last October to take charge for the 2018 season. After the Division 1B league run, they finished fourth after a Leinster championship campaign that saw them defeat Offaly while suffering narrow defeats to Kilkenny (1-25 to 3-16), Wexford (0-22 to 2-14) and Galway (0-26 to 2-19).

Dublin chairman Sean Shanley paid tribute to the outgoing manager.

“Pat has done an outstanding job as manager over the past year. I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over the year for Dublin GAA. The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Pat and his management team shortly.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!