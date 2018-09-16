This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Work commitments see Gilroy step down as Dublin senior hurling boss

A new manager needed in the capital for the 2019 season.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 10:53 PM
33 minutes ago
http://the42.ie/4239284
Pat Gilroy was in charge for one season with the Dublin senior side.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Pat Gilroy was in charge for one season with the Dublin senior side.
Pat Gilroy was in charge for one season with the Dublin senior side.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUBLIN ARE ON the hunt for a new senior hurling boss after it was announced that Pat Gilroy has stepped down tonight due to work commitments.

An All-Ireland footballer winner as a player in 1995 and manager in 2011, Gilroy departs after one season in charge.

In a statement released tonight, Gilroy explained the background to his decision.

“It was a huge honour for me to be selected to manage the Dublin senior hurling team and I was delighted that I was able to make a contribution during the past year. Unfortunately my work commitments involves a considerable amount of overseas travel and it will not be possible for me to continue in this role.

“I would like to express my appreciation to my management and backroom team who were very supportive at all times and to the players for their exceptional commitment and dedication. Thanks also to the county board and the clubs for their encouragement and assistance.”

Gilroy was appointed last October to take charge for the 2018 season. After the Division 1B league run, they finished fourth after a Leinster championship campaign that saw them defeat Offaly while suffering narrow defeats to Kilkenny (1-25 to 3-16), Wexford (0-22 to 2-14) and Galway (0-26 to 2-19).

Dublin chairman Sean Shanley paid tribute to the outgoing manager.

“Pat has done an outstanding job as manager over the past year. I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over the year for Dublin GAA. The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Pat and his management team shortly.”

Fintan O'Toole

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

