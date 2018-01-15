  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Odell Beckham gives seal of approval as Giants edge closer to new head coach

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shumur will become Giants head coach as soon as Minnesota’s season ends, per Ian Rapoport.

By Gavan Casey Monday 15 Jan 2018, 10:01 PM
11 hours ago 3,993 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3799366
Image: Carlos Gonzalez
Image: Carlos Gonzalez

THE NEW YORK Giants are expected to hire Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as head coach after firing Ben McAdoo, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Shurmur cannot negotiate or sign with the Giants until his current team are either eliminated from the playoffs or win the Super Bowl, with the Vikings set to visit the Giants’ NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly next week following their astonishing walk-off victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

The 52-year-old has worked wonders in Minnesota since taking over from Norv Turner in the middle of last season, forging a top-10 offense even with the previously written-off Case Keenum at quarterback.

Shurmur was also credited with the albeit brief resurgence of Sam Bradford under centre during the Vikings’ last campaign.

During the 2017 regular season, Keenum and the Vikings offence posted a top-10 rating in points per game (10th, 23.9), rushing yards per game (seventh, 122.3) and third-down conversion rate (third, 43.5). Minnesota finished 11th in passing yards per game with 234.6.

Key to the Vikings’ success has been the emergence of unheralded players such as wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Should he accept an offer as expected, Surmur will enter a Giants franchise who finished the season an appalling 3-13 – a historically bad innings for the four-time Super Bowl winners – but won’t be without a plethora of assets.

Should Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall recover from season-ending injuries which exacerbated an already doomed season under Ben McAdoo, Shurmur will be expected to cultivate a dangerous Big Blue offense where his predecessor famously struggled.

The former has already declared himself ‘geeked’ [excited] by Rapoport’s prediction that Shurmur will take the helm at MetLife Stadium from next season.

Getting to grips with Buffalo Right Seven Heaven and the NFL’s Divisional Round

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than Â£100 million'
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than £100 million'
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
FOOTBALL
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
'I would give the shirt off my back for De Bruyne'
Suarez: I cried when I found out Barcelona still wanted me after Chiellini bite
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
Stephen Ireland makes first Premier League start in almost 3 years at Old Trafford
NFL
Odell Beckham gives seal of approval as Giants edge closer to new head coach
Odell Beckham gives seal of approval as Giants edge closer to new head coach
Getting to grips with Buffalo Right Seven Heaven and the NFL's Divisional Round
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie