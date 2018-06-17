This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Patrice Evra criticised for 'patronising' reaction to Eni Aluko's analysis on ITV

Evra said Aluko’s analysis of Costa Rica was “very good” before clapping his hands.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Jun 2018, 8:33 PM
1 hour ago
http://the42.ie/4076099

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED and France defender Patrice Evra has been criticised following his reaction to Eni Aluko’s analysis during her role as a pundit on ITV on Sunday.

Evra and former England international Aluko were panelists alongside Henrik Larsson on ITV for their coverage of the Group E fixture between Costa Rica and Serbia on Sunday afternoon.

After Aluko detailed how outsiders Costa Rica were defensively solid but lacked goals up front with Joel Campbell named on the bench and Marco Urena out of form, Evra applauded the former England international’s analysis — an act which has been roundly criticised on social media.

Evra responded to the analysis, saying “very good” before clapping his hands in a way which many deemed patronising against Aluko.

