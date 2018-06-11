Patrick Viera leaves New York to take Nice job

Viera's fashion choices were obviously inspired by his old boss.

Viera's fashion choices were obviously inspired by his old boss.

PATRICK VIERA IS the new boss of Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

The former Arsenal captain was in his third season with MLS outfit New York City, but will travel to France immediately to take up his new role.

Viera will take assistant coach, Christian Lattanzio, as well as two performance coaches — Matt Cook and Kristian Wilson — with him to Ligue 1.

Nice missed out on Europa League football next season when they finished eighth in the French top flight last month.

Viera, 41, was among those rumoured to be in the running to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal before the Gunners appointed Unai Emery.

Speaking today, Viera said:

I would like to thank City Football Group and New York City FC for the opportunity to have coached this tremendous football club. Leaving New York is an incredibly difficult decision for me and for my family and one that has not been taken lightly.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!