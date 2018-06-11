This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 11 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Patrick Viera leaves New York to take Nice job

The 41-year-old was previously linked to the Arsenal job.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 11 Jun 2018, 1:59 PM
51 minutes ago 1,136 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4064548
Viera's fashion choices were obviously inspired by his old boss.
Image: Mark Smith/PA images
Viera's fashion choices were obviously inspired by his old boss.
Viera's fashion choices were obviously inspired by his old boss.
Image: Mark Smith/PA images

PATRICK VIERA IS the new boss of Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

The former Arsenal captain was in his third season with MLS outfit New York City, but will travel to France immediately to take up his new role.

Viera will take assistant coach, Christian Lattanzio, as well as two performance coaches — Matt Cook and Kristian Wilson — with him to Ligue 1.

Nice missed out on Europa League football next season when they finished eighth in the French top flight last month.

Viera, 41, was among those rumoured to be in the running to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal before the Gunners appointed Unai Emery.

Speaking today, Viera said:

I would like to thank City Football Group and New York City FC for the opportunity to have coached this tremendous football club. Leaving New York is an incredibly difficult decision for me and for my family and one that has not been taken lightly.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
IRELAND
'There is an urgency to this': The government wants to double Ireland's 'global footprint' by 2025
'There is an urgency to this': The government wants to double Ireland's 'global footprint' by 2025
500,000 tickets allocated for Pope's mass as full Irish schedule is confirmed
Analysis: Ireland take punishment from Isreal Folau's freakish aerial game
HURLING
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite â¬50 million rejection
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite €50 million rejection
Guardiola refutes Toure claims: 'It's a lie and he knows it'
Man City star 'still grateful' to play for Germany despite being booed by his own supporters

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie