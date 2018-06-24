This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 24 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Casey shoots sensational 62 to seize lead at Travelers, as McIlroy struggles on the greens

The Englishman leads by four shots heading into the final round.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Jun 2018, 9:29 AM
1 hour ago 1,359 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4088911
Casey was on fire on Saturday.
Image: Getty Images
Casey was on fire on Saturday.
Casey was on fire on Saturday.
Image: Getty Images

PAUL CASEY COULD do no wrong as he shot a career-low eight-under 62 to take the lead by four shots after the third round of the Travelers Championship.

The Englishman moved into 16 under for the tournament, surging clear of the pack, with Russell Henley back at 12 under in outright second.

Casey showed just how in form he was with an eagle on the par-four 15th.

He hit an amazing 18 out of 18 greens on Saturday, just a couple of days after he was not pleased at all with his swing.

“We worked on it hard yesterday afternoon after the round,” Casey told CBS Sports.

“Pretty simple, posture wasn’t good enough and I was standing too far from the golf ball… and literally he [swing coach Peter Kostis] had me on the range, had me feeling like I was going to shank everything yesterday and I played comfortable.”

Henley is in second after a three-under 67.

World number nine Jason Day shot one of the best rounds of the day with a four-under 66 and the Australian sits in a tie for sixth at 10 under.

“It’s been a pretty good week with the short game,” Day said after finishing his round with a mere 26 putts.

“Out of the bunkers, there’s really good sand here, but also just around the greens in general, just been chipping really nice.”

Rory McIlroy had a lot of trouble on the greens as he finished with a three-putt to end his day with a one-under 69. He is eight-under for the tournament.

World number two Justin Thomas shot an even-par 70 and sits at five under.

James Hahn (67) provided one of the highlights of the round with a hole-in-one at the 11th.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

How Senegal stunned France at the 2002 World Cup and more of the week’s best sportswriting

Hamilton takes pole at rain-hit, crash-marred French Grand Prix

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Which World Cup Player Is Your Boyfriend?
Which World Cup Player Is Your Boyfriend?
Chicharito and Vela on the scoresheet as impressive Mexico make it two wins from two
The Mexican fans at the World Cup who took a cardboard cutout friend to Russia
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Leaked England team gives Panama no advantage, insists Gomez
Leaked England team gives Panama no advantage, insists Gomez
On your bike! Iceland physio returning home from World Cup after cycling accident
Former Anfield star Jose Enrique reveals brain tumour surgery
IRELAND
Spitfire that crashed into Monaghan field and Nazi invasion plans to be put on show
Spitfire that crashed into Monaghan field and Nazi invasion plans to be put on show
Israel Folau to face disciplinary hearing after challenges on Peter O'Mahony
Series success and squad development - Schmidt comes up trumps
BRAZIL
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians
Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier were at odds after VAR helped overturn Neymar's penalty claim
WORLD CUP 2018
'He can do what 1,000 scholars cannot do'
'He can do what 1,000 scholars cannot do'
An Irishman abroad! The World Cup final will be played on grass installed by a Sligo businessman's firm
Lukaku and Hazard star with a brace each as Belgium crush Tunisia in seven goal contest

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie