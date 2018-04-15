Paul Dunne falls just short at Open de Espana as Rahm seals victory on home soil

IRELAND’S PAUL DUNNE missed out at the Open de Espana as he was edged by Jon Rahm on his home soil.
The Spaniard, who’s currently the World number four, claimed a two-shot victory after carding a closing 67 to move 20 under for the tournament.
The 23-year-old, in his first appearance at the Open, becomes the sixth Spanish golfer to win the tournament since it became a European Tour event in 1972.
Dunne, from Greystones in Co Wicklow, led by one shot overnight but he was kept at bay by Rahm with a trio of birdies on a flawless back nine.
“It’s hard to describe the feeling of satisfaction and pride right now,” Rahm said.
“Being able to win this as a pro for the Spanish people feels great, it’s hard to describe.”
Dunne shot a final round 71 with a birdie on the 18th and finished in second place ahead of Spain’s Nacho Elivra.
The three top finishers were tied for the lead on three occasions, but Rahm held his nerve to bag his third victory on the European Tour.
Dunne’s second-place finish landed him a big pay day though, as the 25-year-old picked up a cheque amounting to €166k for his efforts.
