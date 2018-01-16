Lambert looks to ex-Limerick boss as he puts together Stoke backroom team

Stuart Taylor during his time in charge of Limerick.

JUST DAYS AFTER he agreed to become Rangers development squad coach, Stuart Taylor is set to become Paul Lambert’s first signing at Stoke City as U23 coach.

The 43-year-old has worked with Lambert in a similar role before at both Aston Villa and Wolves.

Those jobs followed an 18-month spell in charge of Limerick in the SSE Airtricity League.

With Taylor’s Rangers contract only running until the summer, the Daily Record is reporting that Lambert is keen to link up with the former St. Mirren midfielder once more.

After missing out on Quique Sanchez Flores and Martin O’Neil for the top job, Stoke appointed Lambert to a two-and-a-half year deal on Monday morning.

The Scot watched his new side lose 3-0 to Manchester United last night and will need all the help he can get if he’s to rescue them from relegation.

