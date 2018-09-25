This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Pogba won't captain Man United again under Mourinho - reports

The French midfielder’s comments criticising United’s tactics has not gone down well it seems.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 7:37 PM
1 hour ago 6,416 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/4253986
Tensions between Pogba and Mourinho are rising.
Image: Rui Vieira
Image: Rui Vieira
Tensions between Pogba and Mourinho are rising.
Tensions between Pogba and Mourinho are rising.
Image: Rui Vieira

PAUL POGBA HAS been told by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho he will never captain the club again while the Portuguese remains in charge, according to reports on Tuesday, as tensions between United’s star midfielder and manager continue to rise.

Pogba has deputised as skipper in the absence of club captain Antonio Valencia on three occasions this season against Leicester and Brighton in the Premier League and a Champions League trip to Young Boys.

However, the French World Cup winner’s latest outspoken comments criticising United’s overly negative tactics after a 1-1 draw at home to newly-promoted Wolves on Saturday have provoked a reaction from Mourinho.

According to The Times, Mourinho informed Pogba in front of his team-mates on Tuesday, claiming the 25-year-old “doesn’t represent what a captain is and Manchester United is bigger than anyone”.

Pogba was not named in the squad for Tuesday’s League Cup clash with Derby, but Mourinho confirmed he had been rested along with a number of other first-team regulars including David de Gea rather than dropped.

The decision is the latest twist in an acrimonious relationship between the pair dating back to Mourinho dropping Pogba routinely for big games last season.

“Mourinho’s message to the United squad, delivered at Carrington today, was designed to underline his authority and remind the players that he is in charge,” added The Times report.

Fresh from playing a pivotal role in France’s World Cup success, Pogba, who cost United a then world record £89 million to bring back to the club from Juventus in 2016, has started to deliver on his price tag this season.

He has scored four times in seven appearances and also set up Fred’s opener against Wolves at the weekend.

However, he was also at fault when losing possession for Wolves’ equaliser that left United already eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool after six games.

“We are at home and we should play much better against Wolves. We are here to attack,” Pogba told the media after the match.

“I think teams are scared when they see Manchester United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake.”

Pogba has already been linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Barcelona interested before the close of the summer transfer window.

That speculation is unlikely to die down as long as Mourinho, who signed a extended contract until 2020 earlier this year, remains in charge.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

