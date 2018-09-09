This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'

Man United star Paul Pogba says that links with a move to Barcelona are pure speculation.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 4:29 PM
29 minutes ago 1,528 Views 2 Comments
The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp.
Image: Gareth Fuller
The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp.
The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp.
Image: Gareth Fuller

PAUL POGBA SAYS talk of a move to Barcelona are just rumours, while insisting he shares “common goals” with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been subject of intense speculation since he lifted the World Cup with France, with both Barca and Juventus attributed with showing an interest.

Much of the talk has centred around his reportedly uneasy relationship with Mourinho, which came into sharper focus after the tournament in Russia.

The 25-year-old remained at Old Trafford despite the links and claims there is no evidence to support suggestions he will leave.

“I’m under contract,” Pogba told Telefoot. “There have been little things with the coach — the relationship is always the same, coach and player. We have common goals, which are to win.

“As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it’s because I’m in Manchester. There will always be rumours.”

Pogba is currently away on France duty and should feature in the Nations League clash with Netherlands in Paris on Sunday.

The match will be Les Bleus’ second since winning their second world crown, an experience that “changed” Pogba.

“I needed to become more mature, to grow up, everything,” he said.

“I have a very good relationship with the coach [Didier Deschamps]. He told me about his experience and I took it into account.”

