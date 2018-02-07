  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Relentless Pres score 11 tries in emphatic quarter-final win over Ard Scoil

The holders ran out 60-point winners in Musgrave Park.

By John O'Shea Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 4:56 PM
6 hours ago 6,472 Views 3 Comments
PBC fans (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
PBC fans (file pic).
PBC fans (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Presentation College 67-7 Ard Scoil Ris

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE Cork are into the semi finals of the Munster Schools Senior Cup, following this victory over Limerick’s Ard Scoil Ris at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

PBC are the current holders of this trophy and will be seeking to win this for a record 30th time.

The opening quarter of an hour was absolutely relentless stuff from PBC and set the tone for what was to come. They began this game at a very impressive pace and Ard Scoil could not handle what was being thrown at them.

Mark McCarthy got the holders’ opening try after some great individual work from Sean French in the build up.

Pres got their second try less than 90 seconds later as Sam O’Donovan got on the end of a great crossfield kick.

The Cork side were 19-0 up after just 11 minutes when Mark McLoughlin went over. Then just a minute later, Darragh O’Callaghan scored yet another try for PBC

Just past the half-hour mark, O’Donovan got his second try of the afternoon after powering his way past the Ard Scoil defence to put PBC 33-0 ahead at the half-time break.

Sean French went over shortly after the restart for a try of his own, before O’Donovan claimed his third try shortly thereafter.

Louis Bruce charged his way past a tired Ard Scoil defence for a try, before Eoin Burns and David Hyland also went over.

This was an emphatic display and a massive statement of intent from PBC.

Scorers for PBC:

Tries: M McCarthy, S O’Donovan (3), M McLoughlin, D O’Callaghan, S French, L Bruce, E Burns, D Hyland (2).

Cons: S French(4) , J Broderick, L Bruce.

Ard Scoil:

Try: C Murphy.

Con: D O’Gorman

Presentation College: L Bruce: M McLoughlin, S French, J Wren, S O’Donovan, J Broderick, D Harrington: T Ormond, B Scannell, D McCarthy, M McCarthy, E Quilter, A Kendellan, D O’Callaghan, D Hyland

Replacements: D Murphy, A Keating, R Duggan, E Burns, M Fitzgibbon, J O’Shaughnessy, N Murphy, S Horgan, J Forde, R Foley.

Ardscoil Ris: C O’Rahilly, C Murphy, K Dineen, G Clancy, L O’Shanahan, D O’Gorman, I Leonard: M Gaule, R Tucker, F Lyons, B Noonan, W O’Callaghan, M O’Callaghan, S Hanley, J Ward Murphy

Replacements: S Clery, O Czyszczon, K Danaher, J Hourigan, J Taylor, J Hardaker, D O’Byrne, A McNamara, C Maloney, A O’Halloran.

Referee: R Horgan.

‘That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby’>

Ireland centre returns from 7s duty to be named in Women’s Six Nations team>

John O'Shea
johnoshea2603@gmail.com

