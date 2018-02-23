  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest

The Manchester City manager began wearing it after two Catalan independence leaders were placed in custody.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Feb 2018, 5:38 PM
8 hours ago 7,763 Views 24 Comments
http://the42.ie/3868930
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola.

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS been charged by the Football Association (FA) over the yellow ribbon he wears during matches in solidarity with political prisoners in his native Catalonia.

The Manchester City manager began wearing his ribbon after Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart were placed in custody as part of the crackdown that followed last October’s referendum on Catalan independence – a poll the national government in Madrid deemed to be illegal.

A statement issued by the FA read: “Pep Guardiola has been charged for wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon, in breach of The FA’s kit and advertising regulations.

“He has until 6pm on Monday, 5 March to respond to the charge.”

City will play three games before that deadline – Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Arsenal, a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners in the Premier League on Thursday and Chelsea’s visit to the Etihad Stadium next weekend.

Guardiola has been a vocal proponent of Catalan independence and the FA charge was the second time on Friday his political alignment placed him in the headlines.

Speaking at a news conference to preview the EFL Cup final, the ex-Barcelona boss confirmed Spain’s Guardia Civil had searched his family’s private plane when it landed at El Prat airport earlier this week. Reports in Spain claimed the law enforcement officials were looking for former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, who has been living in exile in Belgium since October.

“That’s something that my wife explained to me. It happened like it’s being published in the news,” Guardiola told reporters.

Ahead of December’s derby match at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggested Guardiola was receiving preferential treatment by not being subjected to FA sanctions for wearing the yellow ribbon.

After his side beat United 2-1, Guardiola responded by stating he would be willing to take a suspension for supporting his cause.

“I do that because in Spain two specific people who defend something bold are in prison. It is unfair,” he said.

“To rebel like that, you have to be something tough to be in prison, and they are still there. Until they are out, always they will be with me. They can suspend me for that but the other people are in jail.

“Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez are in prison without their families. They want to suspend me – UEFA, the Premier League, FIFA – it’s OK. I will be suspended.”

‘Genius’ Dembele ‘one of the unbelievable talents in the history of football’ like Maradona and Ronaldinho

Gareth Bale blues cloud Real Madrid’s return to form

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
'Genius' Dembele 'one of the unbelievable talents in the history of football' like Maradona and Ronaldinho
Pep eyes first silverware at Man City and the Premier League/Carabao Cup final talking points
FOOTBALL
Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
He took 10 seconds to be ready – Mourinho salutes professional Pogba
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban
MANCHESTER UNITED
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
'They told me he was 100%' - Mourinho questions medical staff after Herrera injury
SIX NATIONS
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
The Rugby Show: Ireland v Wales preview with Tomás O'Leary
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie