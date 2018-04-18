Perenara joins Weber in speaking out against Israel Folau's homophobic comments

TJ PERENARA HAS become the second All Black in as many days to speak out against Israel Folau’s comments that gay people will go to hell.

The experienced scrum-half posted a series of tweets today saying Folau’s attitude is not one he wants to see from any rugby player.

Rugby Australia (RA) announced yesterday that Folau would not be punished for his comments, following a meeting between the player and RA chief executive Raelene Castle.

I’d like to add my voice to the conversation currently taking place. As professional rugby players, whether we like it or not, we are role models for a lot of young people. Notably, young Māori and Pasifika people. — Tj Perenara (@Tj_Perenara) April 18, 2018 Source: Tj Perenara /Twitter

You don’t need to look far to know that young Māori/PI are overrepresented in youth suicide statistics and, as I understand it, even more so when you look to those who are part of the Rainbow community. Comments that cause further harm cannot be tolerated. — Tj Perenara (@Tj_Perenara) April 18, 2018 Source: Tj Perenara /Twitter

Let it go on record that I am 100% against the comments that were made by Israel. It was not ok to say that. It’s not an attitude I want to see in the game I love. There is no justification for such harmful comments. — Tj Perenara (@Tj_Perenara) April 18, 2018 Source: Tj Perenara /Twitter

Perenara’s tweets come a day after former New Zealand number nine Brad Weber said he was “sick” of fellow players staying quiet on social subjects.

“Kinda sick of us players staying quiet on some of this stuff. I can’t stand that I have to play this game that I love with people, like Folau, who say what he’s saying.

“My cousin and her partner, and my Aunty and her partner are some of the most kind, caring & loving people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.

To think that I play against someone that says they’ll go to Hell for being gay disgusts me.”

Weber’s views were backed by the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA):

“Obviously it’s personal and he felt strongly about it,” NZRPA chief executive Rob Nichol told Stuff.

“His message is ‘I don’t like that negative stuff from Israel, I don’t respect it, and I’m going to send a positive message in this space’. Good on him for doing it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!