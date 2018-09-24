This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style

Unai Emery has overseen five straight wins following a slow start to the campaign, and the goalkeeper feels the Gunners have become more savy.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Sep 2018, 2:14 PM
PETR CECH ADMITS that Arsenal may have forgotten how to win the Premier League under Arsene Wenger, hinting that the veteran coach concentrated too much on style compared to results.

Unai Emery took over from Wenger in the summer, and has attempted to start from scratch at the Emirates, though he has not enjoyed a perfect start.

Indeed, the Gunners lost their opening two games of the season, to Manchester City and Chelsea, and did not keep a clean sheet until the weekend, when they beat Everton 2-0.

Four straight wins has left Arsenal six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, but Cech is wary of the fact that the club have not won a league title since 2004.

“For any club who wins titles in the recent years, you have a team with the knowhow how to finish it off - and you can see it in any sport,” he told reporters.

“Take Tiger Woods – it’s 10 years since he won a Major tournament. The longer it goes on, the harder it becomes.

“This club has not won the league for over 10 years so, obviously, you need to get back into knowing how to do it.

“We started with the new manager from scratch, basically, and we try to get this mentality of winning every game, progressing every game, working every day and, hopefully, we can build this up and win the title sooner rather than later. That will make a big difference.

“In the past I would say the Arsenal way was more important than getting the points sometimes and this is not how you win the league.

“Sometimes you need to make sure you win an ugly game, when you are not playing well but you just dig deep, close the back door and win 1-0 no matter how. I think this is what we lacked. 

“Yesterday, we went through difficult moments but got the win with the clean sheet, so this is very positive.”

The Gunners are next in action on Wednesday when they host Brentford in the Carabao Cup before taking on fourth-placed Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.

The42 Team

