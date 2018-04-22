Mo Salah wins PFA Player of the year award

LIVERPOOL STAR MO Salah has been named the PFA Player of the year for 2018, narrowly overcoming Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne for the illustrious prize.

David De Gea, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and David Silva were also nominated for the accolade.

Man City’s Leroy Sane also received an award on the night, winning Young Player of the Year ahead of Harry Kane, Ederson Moraes, Marcus Rashford, Leroy Sané, Ryan Sessegnon and Raheem Sterling.

