This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UCD and Shelbourne strongly represented in PFAI First Division Team of the Year

Georgie Kelly, Gary O’Neill and Dylan McGlade have been nominated for Player of the Year.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 739 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4300529
The Player of the Year shortlist.
Image: Twitter.PFA Ireland
The Player of the Year shortlist.
The Player of the Year shortlist.
Image: Twitter.PFA Ireland

THE PLAYERS’ FOOTBALL Association of Ireland (PFAI) has today announced the SSE Airtricity League First Division Team of the Year and Player of the Year nominations. 

On Saturday, 10 November, the outstanding individuals in Irish football will be recognised during the annual awards dinner at the Marker Hotel in Dublin. 

Ahead of that event, PFAI has revealed the players who stood out most in the second tier over 2018. 

After winning the title and promotion back to the Premier Division, UCD captain Gary O’Neill is up for Player of the Year along with former team-mate Georgie Kelly, who scored 14 league goals for the Students before joining Dundalk in July. 

Longford Town schemer Dylan McGlade had a superb season and makes up the three-man shortlist. 

Joining them on the Team of the Year are players from their own clubs as well as Shelbourne and Drogheda United. 

PFAI First Division Team of the Year 

Goalkeeper: Dean Delany (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Conor Kane (Drogheda United), Daniel O’Reilly (Longford Town), Liam Scales (UCD), Derek Prendergast (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Sean Brennan (Drogheda United), Gary O’Neill (UCD), Daire O’Connor (UCD)

Forwards: David O’Sullivan (Shelbourne), Georgie Kelly (UCD), Dylan McGlade (Longford Town)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola
    LEINSTER
    Toulouse's stunning winning try against Leinster started with clever homework
    Toulouse's stunning winning try against Leinster started with clever homework
    Cronin hopes to move on with Ireland call after Leinster's slip in Toulouse
    'It was a huge occasion for them and you could see what it meant to them'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie