UCD and Shelbourne strongly represented in PFAI First Division Team of the Year

The Player of the Year shortlist.

THE PLAYERS’ FOOTBALL Association of Ireland (PFAI) has today announced the SSE Airtricity League First Division Team of the Year and Player of the Year nominations.

On Saturday, 10 November, the outstanding individuals in Irish football will be recognised during the annual awards dinner at the Marker Hotel in Dublin.

Ahead of that event, PFAI has revealed the players who stood out most in the second tier over 2018.

After winning the title and promotion back to the Premier Division, UCD captain Gary O’Neill is up for Player of the Year along with former team-mate Georgie Kelly, who scored 14 league goals for the Students before joining Dundalk in July.

Longford Town schemer Dylan McGlade had a superb season and makes up the three-man shortlist.

Joining them on the Team of the Year are players from their own clubs as well as Shelbourne and Drogheda United.

PFAI First Division Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Dean Delany (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Conor Kane (Drogheda United), Daniel O’Reilly (Longford Town), Liam Scales (UCD), Derek Prendergast (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Sean Brennan (Drogheda United), Gary O’Neill (UCD), Daire O’Connor (UCD)

Forwards: David O’Sullivan (Shelbourne), Georgie Kelly (UCD), Dylan McGlade (Longford Town)

