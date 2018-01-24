  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Neville apologises for tweet saying women would be too 'busy preparing breakfast' to watch sport

The new England women’s boss said the tweets do not reflect his character.

By Steve O'Rourke Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 12:40 PM
9 hours ago 5,083 Views 13 Comments
Phil Neville has moved to apologise for past remarks.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

NEW ENGLAND WOMEN’S head coach, Phil Neville, has apologised for a tweet about women watching sport he sent in 2012.

The former Manchester United defender’s appointment to the role was greeted with a mixed reaction, particularly when the tweet came to light, receiving thousands of retweets.

In the posts, Neville said:

Morning men, couple of hours cricket before work sets me up nicely for the day.”

When people responded asking why he singled out men, he added:

Source: Phil Neville/Twitter

Neville responded initially by deleting his Twitter account.  However, this morning, he released a statement to apologise for the remarks:

“Following comments made a number of years ago I would like to clarify that they were not and are not a true and genuine reflection of either my character or beliefs, and would like to apologise.

I am fully aware of my responsibilities as the England Women’s Head Coach and am immensely proud and honoured to have been given the role.

“I am now looking forward to the future and will work tirelessly to try and help bring success to the team.”

