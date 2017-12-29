  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phil 'The Power' Taylor sets up blockbuster quarter-final

The 16-time world champion will bring his top-level darts career to a close at the end of the competition .

By The42 Team Friday 29 Dec 2017, 8:42 AM
9 hours ago 6,413 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3772769
Phil Taylor after beating Keegan Brown.
Phil Taylor after beating Keegan Brown.
Phil Taylor after beating Keegan Brown.

PHIL TAYLOR POWERED into the quarter-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship on Thursday, setting up a mouth-watering clash with Gary Anderson.

Taylor, a 16-time world champion, will bring his top-level darts career to a close at the end of the competition but made sure of a blockbuster meeting with Anderson in a repeat of the 2015 final, which the Scot won.

‘The Power’ made light work of third-round opponent Keegan Brown, completing a comfortable 4-0 victory to boost his confidence about claiming a first title since 2013.

“I am starting to believe I can win,” Taylor said in an interview posted on the PDC’s Twitter account. “Whether I can or not I don’t know, but I feel like I can.”

Anderson found the going much tougher in his clash with Steve West.

The 47-year-old, last year’s runner-up, appeared to be struggling with a back injury and averaged 95.26 while converting just 15 of the 44 checkout opportunities he engineered.

However, Anderson eventually got the job and remains on course to make the final for a fourth year in succession.

In the day’s earlier session, Dimitri Van den Bergh sprung a surprise by hammering fifth seed Mensur Suljovic 4-0. Van den Bergh’s next opponent will be 20th seed Rob Cross, who overcame John Henderson 4-1.

Meanwhile, Darren ‘The Demolition Man’ Webster lived up to his moniker by sweeping aside Toni Alcinas 4-0, the 23rd seed setting up a quarter-final clash with Jamie Lewis, who beat James Richardson 4-1.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘They don’t give a f**k about you. After 15 years that was it. I was crying all the way home’>

18 for 18: Swimming sensation Mona McSharry continues to ride on the crest of a wave>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
John Giles on Harry Kane's 'record' and more Premier League talking points
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
FOOTBALL
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
Wenger 'not fearful' of Arsenal losing star man in January
Liverpool teenager accuses Uefa of brushing racism 'under the carpet'
LIVERPOOL
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for £75m van Dijk
'My boots were endorsed by the moustachioed Liverpool and Ireland winger... This sales pitch worked'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
MANCHESTER CITY
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Rumour mill: Three transfers that will get 2018 off to a great start
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie