Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho

The Merseyside club issued a statement on Saturday evening confirming the Brazilian’s departure.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 13,993 Views 95 Comments
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

Updated at 7.00pm

PHILIPPE COUTINHO WILL become Barcelona’s most expensive signing after a deal worth €160 million was agreed with Liverpool, which is the new British transfer record.

The La Liga leaders will part with €120m as a guaranteed base fee, with another €40m in performance and appearance-related add-ons that are expected to be triggered.

The 25-year-old will move ahead of Ousmane Dembele as Barca’s highest-cost recruit, also surpassing Paul Pogba as the biggest player trade involving an English club.

Liverpool failed in their exhaustive efforts to convince Coutinho, who did not travel with the squad to a warm-weather camp in Dubai, to remain on Merseyside until the end of the season at the very least.

The Brazilian declined their proposed incentives and offer of a higher wage, repeating his intention to move to Camp Nou with immediate effect.

Having approached the Reds on July 20 with the first of three unsuccessful summer bids bloated by improbable clauses, Barca finally succeeded in their pursuit of the playmaker on Saturday.

Liverpool were definitive in their stance that Coutinho was not for sale at any price in the summer, rejecting his transfer request in the process, but with their No.10 maintaining his desire to depart and Barca finally tabling an acceptable package for his services, Jurgen Klopp agreed to sanction his sale.

The Merseyside club issued a statement on Saturday evening confirming the player’s departure.

Liverpool FC can confirm Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with FC Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms,” the statement read.

“The player now has permission to complete the usual formalities to conclude the transfer immediately.”

The Brazilian made 201 appearances and scored 54 goals for Liverpool after signing in January 2013 from Inter Milan for just £8.5m.

He is now the third most expensive footballer in the world, behind Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Kildare native captains Fleetwood Town to FA Cup draw with Leicester City

609 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland starts for Stoke City this afternoon

Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
