Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against France

Colin Doyle: Made one or two decent saves, but was at fault for the second goal. 5

Seamus Coleman: Didnâ€™t do too much too much wrong defensively but gave the ball away cheaply at times. 6

Kevin Long: Couldnâ€™t be faulted for either goal, and acquitted himself relatively well at the back. 7

Shane Duffy: Will be disappointed to have been out-jumped for the opening goal, but otherwise defended well and was named man of the match by RTÃ‰. 7

Derrick Williams: Made a couple of good strong tackles on his international debut â€” one of the few positives on a difficult night for Ireland. 7

Alan Browne: Spent most of the evening chasing the ball and was substituted early in the second half. 5

Declan Rice: Tried to play when given the chance but didnâ€™t see enough of the ball, as Ireland were dominated in midfield. 6

Callum Oâ€™Dowda: Very rarely got the ball in dangerous areas, and when he did, his composure let him down. 5

James McClean: Showed his customary passion but couldnâ€™t influence the game from an attacking viewpoint, and his delivery was inept on the rare occasions he got the ball in the final third. 5

Jon Walters: Only started two games all season before tonight, and it showed, as he looked off the pace before being substituted just after the hour mark. 5

Shane Long: As ever, cannot be faulted for effort, but spent most of the evening chasing down lost causes. 6

Substitutes: It was nice to see the likes of Matt Doherty and Graham Burke getting a chance, and while they at least brought a degree of freshness to proceedings, none of those introduced could make the necessary impact on the game. 6

Martin Oâ€™Neill: It was a friendly, but this felt like countless away World Cup qualifiers. Ireland looked bereft of ideas at times and largely resorted to aimless long balls. How much that is down to Oâ€™Neill and how much is due to a lack of quality in the team is debatable, but it is worrying from a supporterâ€™s viewpoint that even in the relatively unpressurised circumstances of a friendly, players look incapable of stringing a few passes together against Turkey, France, Georgia and most decent international teams. 5

