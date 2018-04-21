  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'To create that winning mentality is another four years... With me or with another'

After seeing Spurs’ trophy hopes ended, Mauricio Pochettino admitted he does not expect things to change quickly.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 11:59 PM
39 minutes ago 790 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3971508
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

MAURICIO POCHETTINO HAS suggested it will take another four years to develop a winning mentality at Tottenham – even if he is not the man in charge.

Spurs’ hopes of a first trophy since 2008 were ended for another year on Saturday, as Manchester United came from behind to beat them 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Midfielder Dele Alli, who broke the deadlock before Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera turned the match around, claimed afterwards that his side must learn to see out key games against top opposition.

But Pochettino, who took over as manager four years ago, thinks it will take the same time again to cement Spurs’ place as a consistent challenger for honours and even suggested it could fall to another manager to continue the work.

“No, no regrets [about the game],” he told a news conference. ”I think we competed, we dominated the first half completely and 1-1 was unfair.

“In the second half they scored and the game was more competitive. It was even.

“Of course, when you compete with these kind of teams like Manchester United, it’s always 50-50 and today the victory was for them.

“We try to learn always but at this point it is difficult. It is not about learning – it is about having the capacity to beat your opponent. Otherwise, we have to go to university and study and study…

“We are in a process where we get to the FA Cup semi-finals, we get to the Champions League, we are fighting for the top four. It is tough because we are close, we are close, nearly.

“Over the last four years, we are building a very good team, trying to create the winning mentality but at the moment it is not enough. Tottenham have to keep going in this direction because it will be perfect.

“To create that winning mentality is another four years. I think Tottenham [with] more time, with me or with another, but I think it is important to keep developing that philosophy that is important for the club.”

Pochettino believes there should be more “realistic” critiques of Spurs’ achievements in recent years, insisting they cannot always expect to compete with the likes of United and Premier League champions Manchester City.

“The most difficult thing in football is to be realistic because no one is realistic,” he said. “But, at some point, you need to be realistic and our fans need to be realistic.

“If we believe in that process and the way we are working then it will be so easy to face teams like City and United

“Of course we can win but most of the time we are going to struggle to compete. Tottenham is a completely different club to others.

“Four years ago, when we arrived, there was the challenge to be competitive and to reduce the distance to the top four. In the last four years we were there and competitive, but to win a trophy is not easy.

“For me, it is about keeping going. I am disappointed and after the game very frustrated but quickly I move on, thinking how to finish the season in the best way.

“We have four games to make sure we can play the Champions League and it will be a successful season if we finish in the top four.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sligo forced to settle for a point as former Saint Cawley is sent off against old club>

Stalemate edges Watford and Palace closer to survival>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Sexton on Larmour: 'He backs himself... he backed himself against 10 Scarlets on the short side'
Sexton on Larmour: 'He backs himself... he backed himself against 10 Scarlets on the short side'
Letter from Bordeaux: Munster fans out in force in French sunshine
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
ARSENAL
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
Carlo Ancelotti 'pleased' to be linked with Arsenal job
'It's never easy when you follow great managers at great clubs', Moyes warns
FOOTBALL
'To create that winning mentality is another four years... With me or with another'
'To create that winning mentality is another four years... With me or with another'
'Tottenham can't keep doing this' – Alli in despair after FA Cup collapse
Wolves win Championship title as Wigan return to second tier
LEINSTER
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
Nacewa moving through the gears to thwart mentor-turned-tormentor Pivac
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
MANCHESTER UNITED
Herrera the hero at Wembley as Man United book FA Cup final spot
Herrera the hero at Wembley as Man United book FA Cup final spot
As it happened: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
Nemanja Matic: Pogba will improve but 'needs to take more responsibility'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie