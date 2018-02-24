  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neville: Better players than Pogba have been dropped by Man Utd

The French midfielder was left out by Jose Mourinho in midweek.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 10:33 AM
3 hours ago 4,620 Views 42 Comments
http://the42.ie/3869723

BETTER PLAYERS THAN Paul Pogba have been left out of Manchester United sides in the past and it is the Frenchman’s responsibility to respond positively, club legend Gary Neville says.

The £89.5 million midfielder was among the substitutes for Wednesday’s 0-0 Champions League draw at Sevilla, with Jose Mourinho selecting 21-year-old academy product Scott McTominay instead.

But while rumours of a breakdown in the relationship between the manager and his club-record signing continue, former skipper Neville insists Pogba’s exclusion is the kind of personality test that many United greats have had to withstand in the past.

“It’s a tough one for Pogba to take because he’s been left out of a big match, but I was at United for 20 years and saw players left out of matches sometimes – players who were probably better than Paul Pogba,” Neville told Goal.

“He shouldn’t take it as an offence, he should knuckle down as all great players and great characters do when they get dropped, to fight harder and make their way into the team.

“Over the last 10-15 years you think of Wayne Rooney who’s been dropped, he was one of the greatest players United have had. Other players, Nemanja Vidic at times, Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, myself, all players who have played 400, 500, 600 games for the club have been dropped.

“There’s no given you’re going to play in the team, everyone has to accept it’s going to come to them and you’re going to be dropped and that can be at different parts of your career.

“The headline out of the game the other night in Seville was obviously that Pogba was dropped but I was delighted that McTominay played, and that Jose Mourinho had faith in a player to go into a really difficult atmosphere in Sevilla and to give him that trust and faith was a really big move.

“It was suggested that Jose Mourinho wouldn’t give young players a chance but to leave out your record signing and play a kid from your academy in one of his first big games, I would say, is just an incredible show of faith.

“It’s great for McTominay and great for the academy at United so that young players think they can come in and get a chance in the biggest games. That’s what the club has always been about and where I think it stands apart.”

United return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Mourinho’s former club Chelsea at Old Trafford.

‘When you’re 25 and you’ve had two serious injuries, you’re nearly a forgotten man’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
'Genius' Dembele 'one of the unbelievable talents in the history of football' like Maradona and Ronaldinho
Pep eyes first silverware at Man City and the Premier League/Carabao Cup final talking points
FOOTBALL
Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
He took 10 seconds to be ready – Mourinho salutes professional Pogba
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban
IRELAND
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
Fierce fraternal rivalry makes Wales a pivotal point in Ireland's season
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
MANCHESTER UNITED
Neville: Better players than Pogba have been dropped by Man Utd
Neville: Better players than Pogba have been dropped by Man Utd
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
SIX NATIONS
'At that time in my life, I would have given everything not to play rugby'
'At that time in my life, I would have given everything not to play rugby'
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
The Rugby Show: Ireland v Wales preview with Tomás O'Leary

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie