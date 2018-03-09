'It's good to see' - O'Mahony pleased by Kidney and Kiss to London Irish reports

MUNSTER AND IRELAND back row Peter O’Mahony has welcomed reports that Declan Kidney is set for a return to rugby as London Irish coach with Les Kiss by his side.

The Telegraph reports that the duo, who helped Ireland to the Grand Slam in 2009, will reunite at the Exiles from next season.

Having worked under both, O’Mahony is well versed to share his opinion on the move, one which he feels is a positive one.

“Deccy gave me my first couple of caps and I know he’s been eager to get back into rugby,” the Munster skipper said.

“He’s been in college in UCC, he’s been looking after the players down there. But I met him a few weeks ago and I know he’s been eager to get back in, and it’s good to see him and Les get back stuck in.

Peter O'Mahony. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I have a huge amount of respect for the pair of them and it’s good to see them getting back in. Not that Les has been out for long but I knew he was going to get picked up quick, he’s an incredible coach.”

Two-time Heineken Cup winning coach Kidney left the Ireland job in 2013 and has not worked in rugby since, while Kiss departed his role as Ulster head coach last month.

