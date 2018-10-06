Eric Dier fires Spurs to Wembley win, while Bournemouth record club's biggest ever Premier League away victory

ERIC DIER SCORED the only goal as Tottenham edged 10-man Cardiff in a scrappy Premier League contest at Wembley on Saturday.

Dier’s goal after eight minutes should have set Spurs on the road to a comfortable victory against a club yet to record a top-flight victory this season.

But that was as good as it got for the hosts, who wasted further goalscoring opportunities and survived periods of sustained Cardiff pressure.

The Welsh club’s hopes of snatching a result faded when Joe Ralls was sent off for an appalling challenge on Lucas Moura, with Spurs holding on for the three points.

Sam Vokes scored for Burnley on Saturday. Source: Anthony Devlin

Meanwhile Huddersfield Town’s wait for a Premier League win this season goes on as David Wagner’s misfiring side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

The Terriers were well on top at Turf Moor, yet they looked destined for defeat through Sam Vokes’ first-half header before Christopher Schindler responded midway through the second period.

Wagner’s men had enough chances to win this game against hosts who looked out-of-sorts, but the lack of a clinical front man let them down as it has so often this term.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe. Source: Barrington Coombs

Elsewhere, Bournemouth recorded their biggest ever Premier League away victory and stretched 10-man Watford’s winless top-flight run to four with a stunning 4-0 success at Vicarage Road.

A second consecutive league triumph for Eddie Howe’s side moves them up to fifth in the table, while Watford’s season – which started with four straight wins – is in danger of unravelling.

David Brooks – who scored in Monday’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace – got the Cherries on their way early on before Josh King doubled their advantage from the spot after Christian Kabasele had brought him down in the area after 33 minutes.

Kabasele received a second caution and subsequent red for that challenge and the visitors made their numerical superiority count as King and Callum Wilson scored either side of half-time to seal a memorable win.

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring his side's second goal. Source: Nick Potts

Finally, a stunning strike from Gylfi Sigurdsson was the difference at the King Power Stadium as Everton ran out 2-1 winners against Leicester City.

Richarlison gave the Toffees a seventh minute lead, before Richardo Pereira brought the sides level five minutes before the break.

Iceland international Sigurdsson secured all three points with 13 minutes remaining, slamming a long-range wonder-strike into Kasper Schmeichel’s top corner, with Leicester playing the final half hour with 10 men after defender Wes Morgan was sent off.

Premier League 3.00pm results:

Burnley 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolves

Leicester City 1-2 Everton

Tottenham 1-0 Cardiff City

Watford 0-4 Bournemouth

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!