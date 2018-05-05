  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs

It was an incident-packed afternoon in the Premier League.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 May 2018, 5:22 PM
Image: Anthony Devlin
Image: Anthony Devlin

WEST BROM WILL live to fight another day… at least if results go their way this evening.

Jack Livermore’s 91st-minute winner against Tottenham lifts them off the bottom of the table on a day when Stoke City’s relegation was sealed.

Darren Moore’s side will still go down if Southampton win at Everton later however, despite the dramatic 1-0 victory.

Elsewhere, Swansea City’s Premier League status is in real danger after they lost 1-0 at Bournemouth, giving Southampton the opportunity to send them into the bottom three.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men seemed to have done enough to secure another season in the top-flight in early March, but Saturday’s defeat – which was sealed by Ryan Fraser – extended their winless run to seven league matches and leaves them just a point above the relegation zone, with Saints playing at Everton later in the day.

Regardless of the result at Goodison Park, the Swans must now prepare for a huge clash with Southampton at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

West Ham took a major step towards securing their Premier League status for another season, thanks to an impressive 2-0 win away at Leicester City.

Joao Mario’s 34th-minute opener put David Moyes’ side on course for their first win in five games, the Portuguese’s tap-in giving the visitors a deserved half-time lead at the King Power Stadium.

Captain Mark Noble doubled their advantage with a sensational strike just after the hour, capitalising on a dropping ball and unleashing a long-range volley that found the net via the post.

With relegation rivals Swansea City beaten away at Bournemouth, West Ham will now be certain to remain a top-flight club if Southampton fail to win at Everton later on Saturday.

Roberto Pereyra scored one and created the other as Watford recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Newcastle United, ending their poor run of seven games without a win.

Watford’s struggles had seen them drawn back into the relegation equation but Saturday’s success will see them playing Premier League football next season.

The Hornets had failed to score in their last three matches but took just two minutes to open break the deadlock, Pereyra tucking home after a fine move. He then turned provider for Andre Gray to head home the hosts’ second of the afternoon as the Newcastle defence parted.

Deeney should have extended their advantage from the penalty spot, but he was denied by a superb double save from Martin Dubravka. Newcastle gave themselves hope in the second half when Ayoze Perez continued his fine run of form with a well-taken effort and Rafael Benitez’s tactical changes altered the flow of the game.

Perez struck the frame of the goal as Newcastle piled on the pressure but the Magpies could not find an equaliser as they slipped to a third successive defeat.

Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs
