Monday 30 April, 2018
Muldoon's perfect send-off, Ulster's near miss and all of the weekend's Pro14 highlights

Here’s all the action you may have missed, or just want to watch again.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 30 Apr 2018, 1:13 PM
NOW THAT THE regular season fixtures have been completed, the Pro14 playoff picture has become a lot clearer with the next three weeks set to determine if the provinces can render their respective campaigns a success or not.

Caolin Blade celebrates his try with Niyi Adeolokun and Peter McCabe Connacht ran riot at the Sportsground on Saturday, Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Connacht’s interest is over for another year, but Kieran Keane’s men did at least ensure a disappointing and frustratingly inconsistent season ended on the ultimate high with a performance which augurs well for next term.

The western province produced a display befitting of the occasion as they gave John Muldoon the perfect send-off with a seven-try blitz of Leinster in the Galway sun.

Leinster, however, top Conference B and with it have secured a home semi-final at the RDS in a fortnight, while Glasgow Warriors are the other team automatically through the last four.

Munster’s place in the playoffs was already assured before Saturday but Johann van Graan’s second-string showed fight and resilience to draw with Ulster and deny the northern province the final quarter-final berth.

So it all means that Munster will host Edinburgh in Limerick this Saturday while Scarlets face the Cheetahs at Parc y Scarlets on Friday night, with Ulster to play Ospreys in a Champions Cup playoff game.

Here’s how all the action in round 21 unfolded:

Southern Kings 20-29 Cheetahs

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Connacht 47-10 Leinster

Dragons 8-33 Scarlets

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Cardiff Blues 23-26 Ospreys

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Munster 24-24 Ulster

Benetton 17-22 Zebre

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Edinburgh 24-19 Glasgow Warriors

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

