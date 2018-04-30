Muldoon's perfect send-off, Ulster's near miss and all of the weekend's Pro14 highlights

NOW THAT THE regular season fixtures have been completed, the Pro14 playoff picture has become a lot clearer with the next three weeks set to determine if the provinces can render their respective campaigns a success or not.
Connacht’s interest is over for another year, but Kieran Keane’s men did at least ensure a disappointing and frustratingly inconsistent season ended on the ultimate high with a performance which augurs well for next term.
The western province produced a display befitting of the occasion as they gave John Muldoon the perfect send-off with a seven-try blitz of Leinster in the Galway sun.
Leinster, however, top Conference B and with it have secured a home semi-final at the RDS in a fortnight, while Glasgow Warriors are the other team automatically through the last four.
Munster’s place in the playoffs was already assured before Saturday but Johann van Graan’s second-string showed fight and resilience to draw with Ulster and deny the northern province the final quarter-final berth.
So it all means that Munster will host Edinburgh in Limerick this Saturday while Scarlets face the Cheetahs at Parc y Scarlets on Friday night, with Ulster to play Ospreys in a Champions Cup playoff game.
Here’s how all the action in round 21 unfolded:
Southern Kings 20-29 CheetahsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Connacht 47-10 Leinster
🎥 @connachtrugby 47-10 @Leinsterrugby— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 29, 2018
Connacht ran in 7️⃣ tries to down Leinster and give captain @JohnMuldoon8 the perfect send-off at the Sportsground 💪🔥 #CONvLEI #GUINNESSPRO14
🎫 Secure your Final 2018 ticket today! https://t.co/p0pPamovKb 🎫 pic.twitter.com/ZtJXPo9Zwb
Dragons 8-33 ScarletsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Cardiff Blues 23-26 OspreysSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Munster 24-24 Ulster
🎥 Watch the highlights from a thrilling encounter between @Munsterrugby and @UlsterRugby at Thomond Park 🔥#MUNvULS #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/zd7xquZKQ5— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 29, 2018
Benetton 17-22 ZebreSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Edinburgh 24-19 Glasgow WarriorsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
