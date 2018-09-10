Munster's away day blues, Leinster come unstuck and all the Pro14 highlights

IT WAS A mixed weekend for the Irish provinces in round two of the Guinness Pro14, as both Munster and Leinster suffered away defeats while Connacht got up and running under Andy Friend and Ulster snatched another last-gasp victory.

Tadhg Beirne came off the bench to make his debut. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Munster’s away day blues continued in Glasgow as they were clinically swept aside by the Warriors at Scotstoun on Friday night, while Scarlets exacted a measure of revenge by inflicting a first defeat of the campaign on defending champions Leinster in a repeat of last year’s final.

Connacht, meanwhile, were impressive in their bonus-point win over Zebre at a wet and windy Sportsground, while Ulster pulled off a remarkable comeback to make it two from two with a one-point win over Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium.

You can catch all the action from the weekend below.

Glasgow 25-10 Munster

Ulster 30-29 Edinburgh

Dragons 27-22 Southern Kings

Connacht 32-13 Zebre

Scarlets 23-21 Leinster

Benetton 27-25 Cardiff Blues

