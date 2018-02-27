  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 28 February, 2018
'€222m in the physio room': Marseille boss piles pressure on PSG ahead of Coupe Classique

The Brazilian suffered a cracked metatarsal during a 3-0 win over PSG’s Classique rivals at the weekend.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 8:16 PM
6 hours ago 5,324 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3875699

MARSEILLE MANAGER RUDI Garcia has mocked Paris Saint-Germain’s transfer policy ahead of Wednesday’s Coupe de France showdown at the Parc des Princes.

PSG beat their rivals 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday but the victory was soured by Brazil star Neymar suffering a broken metatarsal.

Garcia told a news conference ahead of the rematch that his opposite number Unai Emery still had plenty of options when it came to hurting Marseille but suggested the world-record spend on Neymar might have left PSG short in other areas.

“If there is no Neymar, there will be [Angel] Di Maria,” he said. “We will see if [Kylian] Mbappe and [Edinson] Cavani play when there is the Real Madrid game the week after.

It is a team built to win the Champions League. If they do not, it will be failure.

“They have invested €400million, including €222m that is in the physio’s room.”

PSG captain Thiago Silva accused Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet of saying he wanted to hurt Neymar before the latter’s injury in a challenge with Bouna Sarr.

Marseille defender Adil Rami insisted he had sought to stay away from such controversy after Sunday’s match.

“I don’t know if the media are talking too much about Neymar. When I get home, I start my Playstation,” he said.

“Without him, PSG will be another team but they remain a great team with a big bench. We cannot celebrate the misfortunes of a player.”

- Omni

