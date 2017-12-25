South Korea has 85 robot volunteers for the Winter Olympics, including a robot torch bearer

Source: Yang Young-suk

SOUTH KOREA WILL use 85 very different robots during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

One of the 11 kinds of robots is a humanoid created by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, which carried the Olympic torch for part of the relay earlier this month.

HUBO, which can take 65 steps per minute, walked approximately 150 metres before drilling a hole through a wooden wall and handing over the torch.

During the games several paint robots will draw murals on venue walls, while delivery robots and “fishing robots” are used across several venues.

Speaking robots will provide information on schedules, transport and attractions, and have the ability to speak Korean, Chinese, Japanese and English.

The South Korean government isn’t alone in its hope to bring robots to the Olympic Games.

Earlier this year, LG unveiled two new robots it is trialling at Seoul’s Incheon International airport ahead of the games. One is a cleaning robot while the other is an Airport Guide Robot, that will roam the airport and give directions and boarding information to passengers in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.

By Tokyo 2020, Fujitsu hopes to debut its 3D sensory system and artificial intelligence that can be used to help score gymnastics.

When the next Summer Olympics roll around, Japan hopes to have an entire “robot village” ready to aid and assist humans.

– Tara Francis Chan, Business Insider

