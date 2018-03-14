Poll: Who do you think will win todayâ€™s Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

WEâ€™RE ON TO day two of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival and, hopefully, youâ€™d a successful day yesterday.

Tuesday also proved you lot are a knowledgeable bunch with 37% tipping Buveur Dâ€™AirÂ to win the Champion Hurdle which he duly did.

Todayâ€™s big race is the Queen Mother Champion Chase and will feature Altior taking on both Douvan and Min in what could be the race of the festival.

Last yearâ€™s winner Special Tiara will also hope to get among the action while the likes of Ar Mad, Charbel and Gods Own could spring a surprise.

But who do you think will come out on top at 3.30pm?

