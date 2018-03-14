  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Poll: Who do you think will win todayâ€™s Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

Altior is the hot favourite.

By Steve O'Rourke Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 7:00 AM
2 hours ago 2,509 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3901124
Altior will hope to justify his favouritism.
Image: Julian Herbert/PA Images
Altior will hope to justify his favouritism.
Altior will hope to justify his favouritism.
Image: Julian Herbert/PA Images

WEâ€™RE ON TO day two of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival and, hopefully, youâ€™d a successful day yesterday.

Tuesday also proved you lot are a knowledgeable bunch with 37% tipping Buveur Dâ€™AirÂ to win the Champion Hurdle which he duly did.

Todayâ€™s big race is the Queen Mother Champion Chase and will feature Altior taking on both Douvan and Min in what could be the race of the festival.

Last yearâ€™s winner Special Tiara will also hope to get among the action while the likes of Ar Mad, Charbel and Gods Own could spring a surprise.

But who do you think will come out on top at 3.30pm?


Poll Results:








