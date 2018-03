Poll: Who do you think will win todayâ€™s Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

WE’RE ON TO day two of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival and, hopefully, you’d a successful day yesterday.

Tuesday also proved you lot are a knowledgeable bunch with 37% tipping Buveur D’Air to win the Champion Hurdle which he duly did.

Today’s big race is the Queen Mother Champion Chase and will feature Altior taking on both Douvan and Min in what could be the race of the festival.

Last year’s winner Special Tiara will also hope to get among the action while the likes of Ar Mad, Charbel and Gods Own could spring a surprise.

But who do you think will come out on top at 3.30pm?