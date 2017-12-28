QUIZ: How well do you remember the international rugby year?

What was unusual about Ireland's prep for the first (tier 1) Test of 2017? The squad didn't assemble until the night before the game They played a Cork Con XV in a midweek warm-up

The bus was a few minutes late The captain's run was cancelled due to inclement weather

Ireland lost that match 27 - 22 to Scotland, yet still made history by... ... being Scotland's first win in a Test at Scotstoun ... earning the first ever Six Nations bonus point

... recording the highest score by a losing Six Nations team in Scotland ... scoring the first penalty try without the need for a conversion

Which of these players were not among the eight men tied for top try-scorer in the 2017 Six Nations? Elliot Daly Stuart Hogg

Craig Gilroy George North

And which of these goal-kickers was the leading points scorers in the Championship? Jonathan Sexton Owen Farrell

Camille Lopez Leigh Halfpenny

England came to Dublin in March looking to seal a Grand Slam as well as a new record for consecutive Test wins. How many wins did their streak end on? 16 17

18 19

Who was the Lions' leading try-scorer after their 10-game tour of New Zealand? Liam Williams Conor Murray

Anthony Watson Tommy Seymour

Who scored the first try of the Test series between the All Blacks and the Lions? Codie Taylor Sean O'Brien

Rieko Ioane Taulupe Faletau

Who was the youngest player on the Lions tour? Tadhg Furlong Maro Itoje

Stuart Hogg Ross Moriarty

Ahead of the second Test of the series, the New Zealand Herald fronted their sport section with a cartoon of Warren Gatland depicted as... ... a clown ... a kitten

... a lion ... the next All Blacks head coach.

Which of these men were not on the score-sheet in the series-defining drawn third Test? Elliot Daly Beauden Barrett

Jordie Barrett Jonathan Sexton

In between two Rugby Championship draws with Australia, South Africa were thumped by what scoreline by New Zealand in Albany? 45 - 15 50 - 3

57 - 0 60 - 7

Argentina lost all six of their Rugby Championship fixtures, how many losing bonus points did they pick up? 0 1

2 3

Scotland scored eight tries to inflict a miserable end to Australia's year, whose red card set the capitulation in motion in Murrayfield? Stephen Moore Scott Sio

Sean McMahon Sekope Kepu

Japan graced which venue with three tries in a 23-all draw against France last month? Stade de France Stade Velodrome

Stade Ernest-Wallon U Arena