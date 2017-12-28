  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
QUIZ: How well do you remember the international rugby year?

Are you a Tier 1 kind of person… or will you end up kissing your sister.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 12:00 PM
2 hours ago 8,131 Views 5 Comments
IT WAS A year of failed World Cup bids, shared trophies and failed world record attempts in international rugby, what do you remember from the big Tests?

What was unusual about Ireland's prep for the first (tier 1) Test of 2017?
The squad didn't assemble until the night before the game
They played a Cork Con XV in a midweek warm-up

The bus was a few minutes late
The captain's run was cancelled due to inclement weather
Ireland lost that match 27 - 22 to Scotland, yet still made history by...
... being Scotland's first win in a Test at Scotstoun
... earning the first ever Six Nations bonus point

... recording the highest score by a losing Six Nations team in Scotland
... scoring the first penalty try without the need for a conversion
Which of these players were not among the eight men tied for top try-scorer in the 2017 Six Nations?
Elliot Daly
Stuart Hogg

Craig Gilroy
George North
And which of these goal-kickers was the leading points scorers in the Championship?
Jonathan Sexton
Owen Farrell

Camille Lopez
Leigh Halfpenny
England came to Dublin in March looking to seal a Grand Slam as well as a new record for consecutive Test wins. How many wins did their streak end on?
16
17

18
19
Who was the Lions' leading try-scorer after their 10-game tour of New Zealand?
Liam Williams
Conor Murray

Anthony Watson
Tommy Seymour
Who scored the first try of the Test series between the All Blacks and the Lions?
Codie Taylor
Sean O'Brien

Rieko Ioane
Taulupe Faletau
Who was the youngest player on the Lions tour?
Tadhg Furlong
Maro Itoje

Stuart Hogg
Ross Moriarty
Ahead of the second Test of the series, the New Zealand Herald fronted their sport section with a cartoon of Warren Gatland depicted as...
... a clown
... a kitten

... a lion
... the next All Blacks head coach.
Which of these men were not on the score-sheet in the series-defining drawn third Test?
Elliot Daly
Beauden Barrett

Jordie Barrett
Jonathan Sexton
In between two Rugby Championship draws with Australia, South Africa were thumped by what scoreline by New Zealand in Albany?
45 - 15
50 - 3

57 - 0
60 - 7
Argentina lost all six of their Rugby Championship fixtures, how many losing bonus points did they pick up?
0
1

2
3
Scotland scored eight tries to inflict a miserable end to Australia's year, whose red card set the capitulation in motion in Murrayfield?
Stephen Moore
Scott Sio

Sean McMahon
Sekope Kepu
Japan graced which venue with three tries in a 23-all draw against France last month?
Stade de France
Stade Velodrome

Stade Ernest-Wallon
U Arena
Since making his debut in June, Jacob Stockdale has won four Test caps and scored how many tries?
Three
Four

Five
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You won!
Grudging respect is due your way before the year is out.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You didn't win, but sure you bate England
Stopped them making history, that's something, right?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Draw
It's like kissing your sister, as a not very wise man once said a few times in July.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Listen, there's always 2018
Someday you'll look back on this and laugh... once everyone else has stopped.
Share your result:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
