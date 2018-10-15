This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 October, 2018
Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash

The Arsenal midfielder has been ruled out of tomorrow evening’s Uefa Nations League encounter.

By Paul Dollery Monday 15 Oct 2018, 10:19 AM
1 hour ago 1,377 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4286560
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WALES WILL NOW be missing their two biggest stars for tomorrow night’s Uefa Nations League fixture against the Republic of Ireland.

After it was confirmed yesterday that a groin injury has ruled Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale out of the game at the Aviva Stadium, it has emerged this morning that Aaron Ramsey will also be unavailable for the visitors.

Ramsey, who — like Bale — scored for Wales in last month’s 4-1 win over Ireland, will not travel to Dublin.

The Arsenal midfielder played all 90 minutes of last Thursday’s 4-1 defeat to Spain in a friendly. However, he has since been released from the squad due to family reasons, with Swansea City’s Daniel James subsequently called up from the U21 squad.

Welsh manager Ryan Giggs will now be missing four of the players who started in September’s trouncing of Martin O’Neill’s side. Central defender Chris Mepham and midfielder Ethan Ampadu have also been ruled out.

Ireland’s only injury concern is Bristol City’s Callum O’Dowda, who was withdrawn at half-time in Saturday’s goalless draw with Denmark after a knock left him feeling dizzy.

Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis has joined up with the squad after featuring for the U21s in last week’s defeat to Israel.

