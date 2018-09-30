Linesman left bleeding after being hit by object thrown from crowd as Rangers suffer defeat away to Livingston

Livingston's Dolly Menga celebrates scoring his side's winning goal on Sunday. Source: Graham Stuart

PROMOTED LIVINGSTON MOVED up to third in the Scottish Premiership table with a 1-0 win at home to Rangers that handed manager Steven Gerrard just his second defeat in 18 games.

Dolly Menga’s 34th-minute goal was enough to separate the sides as Livingston moved level on points with second-placed Hibernian, who are ahead on goal difference.

Hearts, Hibs’ traditional Edinburgh foes, are five points clear at the top of the table.

But this reverse left Rangers sixth in the standings after seven games, just two points behind arch-rivals and reigning champions Celtic — managed by Gerrard’s former boss at Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers.

The game may have repercussions for Rangers, as linesman Calum Spence was struck on the head after awarding the home side a corner.

Assistant referee Calum Spence was hit by an object thrown from the crowd Livingston's Scottish Premiership win over Rangers, police have confirmed.https://t.co/NuwwIdlxFa pic.twitter.com/CMf0C6QVNZ — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) September 30, 2018

He had to receive treatment for a bloody wound after an object was thrown from the away end by a supporter.

Rangers have yet to record an away league win under ex-England midfielder Gerrard this season.

Next weekend sees them up against leaders Hearts, although they first have a Europa League match at home to Austrian side Rapid Vienna on Tuesday.

Victory saw Livingston extend their unbeaten league run to six games, with coach Gary Holt yet to lose since taking over last month from Kenny Miller.

Their decisive goal against Rangers came from a free kick with Declan Gallagher and Scott Robinson involved before Menga scored from inside the box to the delight of home fans at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

© – AFP 2018