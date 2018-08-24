'I'd love to know where those 30,000 have been. Why weren’t they behind the team in the semi-final?'

FORMER DUBLIN FORWARD Ray Cosgrove has lamented the poor attendance levels at the All-Ireland semi-finals this year, saying that it was like attending a ‘league game.’

A crowd of just 54,716 turned out for Dublin’s final-four clash with Galway, while Tyrone and Monaghan’s meeting attracted only 49,496 spectators to Croke Park.

These figure are among the lowest to attend an All-Ireland semi-final in the last 10 years, and Cosgrove has even noticed that the atmosphere seemed flat before reaching the business end of the championship.

It’s a different landscape to the one he experienced during his inter-county career, and he admits that Dublin’s dominance has been a factor.

I was walking down Jones’ Road going to Croke Park for the semi-final and it seemed like a league game,” he says. The attendance was so poor.

“I was really scratching my head here thinking ‘what’s going on here?’

Cosgrove added that the poor crowd numbers at the semi-finals suggests that fans who haven’t been in the stands supporting their team in the previous rounds will be on the hunt for All-Ireland final tickets.

“For 54,000 to show up, it was disappointing from a Dublin fans’ perspective. Then you’ll have a lot of guys who will come out from under the wood work for Sunday and will be occupying seats in Croke Park.

I’d love to know where those 30-odd thousand people have been and why they weren’t behind the team in the semi-final?”

“Even going in to Croke Park for the ‘Super 8’ games. The atmosphere was a little more low key because the guys have been so dominant, especially in the provincial championship.

“It has taken away [from the occasion]. And obviously going for four-in-a-row and the success of the last few years, there’s a little bit of…the expectancy levels are high but a lot of people probably believe that Dublin have enough in the tank.”

Cosgrove has also observed a drop in ticket requests this year compared to the previous deciders between Dublin and Mayo.