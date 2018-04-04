Milan legend among those to pay tribute to the late Ray Wilkins

1. Franco Baresi

Franco Baresi leads the tributes for former AC Milan team-mate Ray Wilkins ahead of tonight's Milan Derby. pic.twitter.com/tOVqjYCaSr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 4, 2018

2. BT Sport team

3. Alan McLoughlin

It’s such sad news that Ray Wilkins has passed https://t.co/985gTLm65K was an honour for me to watch, train and play with him at @ManUtd. Ray played with elegance and desire and was so professional in everything he did. — Alan Mcloughlin (@4AFMac) April 4, 2018

4. Michael Calvin

I first met Ray Wilkins on the England team bus at the 1982 World Cup (remarkably the press pack were given a lift) We sat next together. He discovered I was the youngest hack and promised to look after me. That taught me footballers are human, after all. RIP, matey. — Michael Calvin (@CalvinBook) April 4, 2018

5. Hayley McQueen

Just finished the absolute worst day to be at work. It's hard to put into words how much of a wonderful man Ray Wilkins was, known him since I was a kid, enjoyed lovely chats at Sky & over the years received many texts with words of encouragement & advice. He’ll be sorely missed — Hayley McQueen (@HayleyMcQueen) April 4, 2018

6. Chelsea FC

Half mast flag here at Stamford Bridge. What a desperately sad day for the club. #CFC #RIPRayWilkins pic.twitter.com/hcqeJ4jFV0 — Gully Burrows (@gullyburrows) April 4, 2018

7. AC Milan

Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!

Ciao Ray, ci mancherai: questa sera lotteremo su ogni pallone come avresti fatto tu!

RIP, Ray Wilkins 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YLokjuXkvD — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 4, 2018

8. Nigel Quashie

9. Stan Collymore

Very lucky to have worked with Ray Wilkins. Impeccable manners, wonderfully kind and sincere with a cheeky wit always lurking underneath.



To his family and friends, the sincerest of condolences.



The football family has lost a lovely man. pic.twitter.com/gXE3KEwiWG — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 4, 2018

10. Alan Shearer

So sad to hear the news about Ray Wilkins. He lived for and loved football. I was lucky enough to have worked with him and he was always a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed by so many. #RIPRay — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) April 4, 2018

11. Paul Merson

Devastated to hear the news that a football legend and my football hero Ray Wilkins has passed away. It was such a pleasure knowing you and my thoughts are with your family at this very difficult time. A real gentleman taken too soon #myhero #chelsealegend — Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) April 4, 2018

