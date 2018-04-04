Milan legend among those to pay tribute to the late Ray Wilkins

1. Franco Baresi
Franco Baresi leads the tributes for former AC Milan team-mate Ray Wilkins ahead of tonight's Milan Derby. pic.twitter.com/tOVqjYCaSr— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 4, 2018
2. BT Sport teamSource: BT Sport/YouTube
3. Alan McLoughlin
It’s such sad news that Ray Wilkins has passed https://t.co/985gTLm65K was an honour for me to watch, train and play with him at @ManUtd. Ray played with elegance and desire and was so professional in everything he did.— Alan Mcloughlin (@4AFMac) April 4, 2018
4. Michael Calvin
I first met Ray Wilkins on the England team bus at the 1982 World Cup (remarkably the press pack were given a lift) We sat next together. He discovered I was the youngest hack and promised to look after me. That taught me footballers are human, after all. RIP, matey.— Michael Calvin (@CalvinBook) April 4, 2018
5. Hayley McQueen
Just finished the absolute worst day to be at work. It's hard to put into words how much of a wonderful man Ray Wilkins was, known him since I was a kid, enjoyed lovely chats at Sky & over the years received many texts with words of encouragement & advice. He’ll be sorely missed— Hayley McQueen (@HayleyMcQueen) April 4, 2018
6. Chelsea FC
Half mast flag here at Stamford Bridge. What a desperately sad day for the club. #CFC #RIPRayWilkins pic.twitter.com/hcqeJ4jFV0— Gully Burrows (@gullyburrows) April 4, 2018
7. AC Milan
Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 4, 2018
Ciao Ray, ci mancherai: questa sera lotteremo su ogni pallone come avresti fatto tu!
RIP, Ray Wilkins 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YLokjuXkvD
8. Nigel Quashie
I will always be proud to say how lucky I am to have been coached, managed and even meet you. If it wasn’t for you I would never have started my career playing football and will never forget going to Manchester United as a YTS trainee to do all the kit and boots in the changing room for the first team squad. 1hr 30 mins before kick off you name the team and I was in it and that’s how my debut went, I didn’t even get to think about it because all you said was your number 18, here are your boots and shin pads , just go and play, have fun and treat it like your over the park with your mates . My mum never had a mobile phone back then because we couldn’t afford anything like that and everything went through her work or home phone. I asked you after the game if I could call home to speak to her, you said use my mobile and call this number, it was my mum on the other end of the line and she said she was outside by the away team bus, I went outside to see her and asked how did you get here because I knew she couldn’t afford it, she told me Ray had got the club to pay for her train ticket to come to the game and then told me Ray got the club to give us our first mobile phone in life during the week and he wanted to surprise me knowing I was making my debut. I was given a chance by Ray Wilkins one of the legends of the game and to this day you are the first person I mention when it comes to football and that will never change. You will be missed so much not just in the football world but as a real human being with such class. Thanks for everything and my thoughts go to all the family. Sleep well Sir Ray Wilkins 🔵⚪️💙#raywilkins #legend #football #pureclass #qpr
9. Stan Collymore
Very lucky to have worked with Ray Wilkins. Impeccable manners, wonderfully kind and sincere with a cheeky wit always lurking underneath.— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 4, 2018
To his family and friends, the sincerest of condolences.
The football family has lost a lovely man. pic.twitter.com/gXE3KEwiWG
10. Alan Shearer
So sad to hear the news about Ray Wilkins. He lived for and loved football. I was lucky enough to have worked with him and he was always a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed by so many. #RIPRay— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) April 4, 2018
11. Paul Merson
Devastated to hear the news that a football legend and my football hero Ray Wilkins has passed away. It was such a pleasure knowing you and my thoughts are with your family at this very difficult time. A real gentleman taken too soon #myhero #chelsealegend— Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) April 4, 2018
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Icardi missed this absolute sitter as Inter and AC Milan settled for a derby draw>
‘All we’ve spoken about is Slovakia’ – Focus on Friday first as Ireland ride the crest of a wave>
COMMENTS (3)