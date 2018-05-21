  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

18-time All-Ireland champion Rena Buckley retires from inter-county scene

It’s the end of an era as the most successful player in the history of Gaelic Games calls time on a glittering inter-county career.

By Emma Duffy Monday 21 May 2018, 1:43 PM
14 minutes ago 382 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4025423

18-TIME ALL-IRELAND SENIOR champion Rena Buckley has confirmed her retirement from inter-county football and camogie.

Rena Buckley lifts the O'Duffy cup Rena Buckley. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The veteran dual star sat down with independent.ie this weekend to share her thoughts, saying that she ‘wants the chance to give more of her time to the people in her life’.

And Buckley this afternoon confirmed to The42 that she ‘won’t be returning to Cork’ but she’ll continue to play her club camogie with Inniscarra and club football with Donoughmore.

The Cork legend bows out from the inter-county scene following a glittering career which she capped in Croke Park last September, captaining the camogie side to All-Ireland glory and subsequently becoming the most decorated player in Gaelic Games with a phenomenal 18th Celtic Cross.

Buckley opted to concentrate solely on the small ball game at inter-county level last year, but through the years she collected a remarkable 11 All-Ireland senior football medals.

The 31-year-old also has 11 All-Stars — five camogie and six football — to her name.

While on the TG4 All-Star Tour to Bangkok in March, football boss Ephie Fitzgerald confirmed that she would not line out in 2018 but her inter-county camogie future was unclear.

“Look, in every person’s life, you only have a certain amount of time, there’s limited hours you can give to what you want to do,” she told Joe O’Shea.

“For a long number of years, I’ve given sport a huge chunk of my time. And I’ve arrived at the stage of my life now where I have other commitments, other things I want to do. And I have to make the choice.

“It’s not like I want to travel the world, or make massive changes in my life. But I want the chance to give more of my time to the people in my life.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Always about the team, never about her: Gaelic games’ most successful warrior

‘I’ve gotten a good bit of attention, which wouldn’t really be what I’d look for’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'Fellaini won't renew at Man Utd' - AC Milan director points towards transfer
HURLING
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
Blanchfield nets another crucial goal as Kilkenny pick up second win in Leinster
LEINSTER
'Week in, week out, finals footy': Lowe relishes the big stage as he leads the way for Leinster
'Week in, week out, finals footy': Lowe relishes the big stage as he leads the way for Leinster
'That's my call': O'Mahony felt Munster had enough momentum to turn down shot at posts
'I hope so': Cullen upbeat about Nacewa's chances of playing in Pro14 final
REAL MADRID
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final
'When I play I'm Luca, not Zidane' – Zinedine's son distances himself from legendary father

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie